COLON — In an Eight-Man Division 1 state semifinal rematch, Morrice squared off against Colon on a sloppy, muddy field Saturday.
The Orioles, the defending state champions, suffered a 27-8 loss as Morrice’s dream of a second consecutive state crown ended.
“It was a tough game to lose,” said Morrice senior tight end/defensive lineman Jack Nanasy.
Morrice coach Kendall Crockett praised Colon’s performance.
“No excuses,” said Crockett. “(Colon) played better than we did today… they’re going to the dome and I wish them the best of luck.”
In a stark contrast from last week’s victory at Deckervile, which featured a frosted turf, Morrice could not get on track offensively. From the onset Colon was able to set the tone.
“They really won the trenches today,” said Crockett.
The Magi offense was able to march down the field nearly every possession with a diverse read-option attack. On the other side of the ball the Magi defense held Morrice to their lowest point total since 2017. Colon accomplished this by throwing a wrench into the Orioles run heavy offense. The Magi blew up Morrice’s offensive line and swarmed to the ball every play.
“We didn’t start off the way we wanted to,” said senior captain Shane Cole. “We couldn’t get a push and on defense that triple option is really tough to beat.”
Despite the impressive performance by Colon, the Orioles didn’t rollover. Toward the end of the first half, Morrice was able to orchestrate a solid drive capped off by a Jonathan Carpenter touchdown run and two-point conversion.
Carpenter led the Orioles’ ground game with 99 yards and one TD. The score cut the deficit to 21-8. The Orioles followed up the score by coming up with a huge turnover to prevent another Magi score to end the half.
But the Orioles fortune didn’t carry into the second half. While they were able to steal another Magi possession on a Cole redzone interception the Orioles offense struggled with turnovers and failed to produce points.
Even though they didn’t get the desired result coach Crockett said he was proud of how his team performed.
“We played hard all year,” said Crockett. “I think we exceeded the expectations of some people and you know what we’ve got a great core group of kids. It’s tough to end the season a season like this but we gave (Colon) everything we had.”
Cole agreed saying he was happy with his high school career.
“Not a lot of people get to win a championship or even make a deep postseason run, I’m happy to call last year and this year’s team(s) my brothers.”
8-MAN FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL
(at Colon)
Colon 27, Morrice 8
Morrice 0 8 0 0 — 8
Colon 7 14 0 6 — 27
First Quarter
C: 23 yard pass (kick is good), 4:06
Second Quarter
C: 48 yard pass (kick is good), 9:28
C: 23 yard rush (kick is good), 6:59
M: Jonathan Carpenter 1 yard rush (conversion good), 2:34
Fourth Quarter
C: 47 yard rush (kick is no good), 9:41
TEAM STATISTICS
Morrice Colon
Total yards 173 363
Rushing`40-138 43-285
Passing 6-11-35 3-5-78
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Morrice — Jonathan Carpenter 31- 99 yards TD, Garrett DeLau 3-23 yards.
PASSING: Morrice — Jonathan Carpenter/Garrett DeLau 6-11-35-INT.
RECEIVING: Morrice — Peyton Smith 4-21 yards, Shane Cole 1-11 yards.
DEFENSE: Morrice — Peyton Smith 14 tackles; Shane Cole 9 tackles, INT; Garrett DeLau 5 tackles, INT.
