DURAND — One year after Durand won its first league title since 1983, the Railroaders find themselves confronting a serious logistical hurdle — what to do when you graduate a group that accounted for 20 of your 22 starters.
The Railroaders made no bones about what they wanted to do last year. They wanted to line up behind their large and experienced offensive line, and the ball off to their large and experienced running backs, and grind their opponents into the dust with the Power T.
But Durand’s 12th-grade behemoths on the line, like the 6-foot-6 Dylan McDonald, are gone. In their place are three juniors and two sophomores. They still have good size, but do they have the savvy?
Also gone are 2022 Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year Gabe Lynn, who had a season for the ages with 1,505 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs — to say nothing of backfield mates Darrin Alward (700-plus yards) and Charlie Rawlins (640 yards, six TDs) — and quarterback Austin Kelley, who may not have thrown much, but was an option wizard.
In their places are seniors Hayden Simmons, Gaven Brewer — Durand’s two returning defensive starters — and Levi Smith at running back, and Austin’s kid brother, Brayden Kelley, at QB. Will they measure up?
For some programs, with lengthy traditions of success, the answer would be an assumed “yes,” but Durand is still in a “prove it” stage.
Third-year head coach John Webb has had the Railroaders’ trending up — going from five to six wins in Year 1, then from six to nine last season — but his record grew with the Class of 2023. This is his first attempt at reloading.
Webb, for his part, is fully living in the present, he says. He believes Durand’s culture has taken root, and that the results will show up on the field for the forseeable future.
Indeed, he’s a little testy at the repeated questions about last year’s seniors.
“These (the current players) guys were a part of that team. They understand what it takes to get and reach their goals,” Webb said. “To be quite honest … I’m tired of them having to ask questions about the seniors that left.
“These guys are here, and they’ve been working their butts off. We’ve gotten better everyday at camp. And it’s a young team, but they know what it takes to win. That’s really what that senior group left — is they left a blueprint for us to beat the best teams in our conference. To go undefeated, there’s a formula for that, and it starts with weightlifting.”
Webb noted that this year’s roster features many siblings of players from recent successful seasons. Brayden Kelley — who prepped for his role on the JV team — is just one. There’s also Drew Alward, who got some starts on the defensive line last year as a sophomore and will be moving into his brother Darrin’s shoes as linebacker for 2023, and sophomore Travis McDonald, Dylan’s younger brother, who is fighting for time on the offensive line.
Webb feels confident that Brayden Kelley won’t miss a trick as Durand’s field general
“(Brayden’s) ready to step right in and continue things rolling at that position,” he said said.
Webb also has high expectations for his backfield of Simmons, Brewer and Smith.
“Simmons got some carries last year, even with our loaded backfield. He’s a very fast, physical kid. Gaven Brewer also got some carries last year and scored some touchdowns for us. Smith was an impact player for us as a sophomore last year before tearing his ACL,” he said.
The offensive line, critical to the success of a Power T attack, will see Caster Tullar start at right tackle, Connor King or Travis McDonald start at left tackle, KJ Garske and Kyle Vargas as the two starting guards, and Triston Simpson at center. The starting tight ends are Irie Ocenasek and Darius Aldrich.
Defensively, the beat goes on for Durand, which will continue to use a 4-3 scheme. Webb said Smith will also be an impact player on the defensive side of the ball, among other talented playmakers.
“Levi (Smith) was a starting linebacker as a sophomore last year, so that tells you what kind of talent he has,” Webb said. “We have a 6-foot-6 sophomore in Aldrich at defensive end who’s looked very good in camp and was an impact player as a freshman for us on JV last year. Carver Purdy (corner) is another sophomore that is a great athlete; his brother graduated a couple of years ago from here and was a 1,000-yard running back for us. Cameron Bacchus is another corner that didn’t play football last year, but he’s a small wrestler kid and an all-state wrestler. He’s come back to play football as a senior this year so we’re super excited to have Cam back.”
In addition to winning the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference crown, which it clinched outright with a 23-21 win over perennial power New Lothrop, the Railroaders completed their first undefeated regular season since 1982 a year ago. The team was bounced from the playoffs in the first round, falling 28-21 to Lansing Catholic in overtime.
Simmons and Kelley said despite this year’s team being considerably younger, its largely remain the same.
“All the seniors last year, they had control of the football program for the last couple of years. We’re going to keep up that same work ethic, work hard and show up,” Simmons said. “I think we can do what we did again last year.”
Despite the extensive praise Webb gave his squad, he may not quite expect another undefeated run, saying he’d love for the team to keep its playoff streak alive. The Railroaders have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.
“Just to go out and compete every game. We’re trying to build the program the right way here, and if your guys are willing to go out and lay it on the line every Friday night, you’re in the right direction,” Webb said.
Durand opens it season with a non-conference home clash against Laingsburg tonight, and begins conference play at Montrose on Aug. 31.
