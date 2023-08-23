durand

The 2023 Durand football team includes, front row, from left, Noah Kauffman, Cameron Baccuhs, Levi Smith, Tristan Simpson, Drew Alward, Irie Ocenasek, Caden Holbrook, Landen Schneider-Janes; second row, Carver Purdy (obscured), Kingston Kilburn, Trent Ackerman, Brayden Kelley, Josh Walworth, Andrew Kesson, Gaven Brewer; third row, Riley Davis, Carter Tullar, Darius Aldrich, KJ Garske, Hayden Simmons, Mitchell Sack, Colton Buck (obscured); fourth row, Maddon Wells, Hunter Tallman, Connor King, Travis McDonald.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

DURAND — One year after Durand won its first league title since 1983, the Railroaders find themselves confronting a serious logistical hurdle — what to do when you graduate a group that accounted for 20 of your 22 starters.

The Railroaders made no bones about what they wanted to do last year. They wanted to line up behind their large and experienced offensive line, and the ball off to their large and experienced running backs, and grind their opponents into the dust with the Power T.

