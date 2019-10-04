BYRON — Byron handled Montrose Thursday night downing the Rams 8-2.
Matthew Williams scored four of Byron’s five goals in the first half.
Justin Frye had two assists and scored in the final minute. Alessio Nieuwenhuizen, Hunter Helka and Jonathan Magee all scored as well. Billy Bailey had three saves for the Eagles.
