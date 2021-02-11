Welcome to College Notes 200.
This is the 200th edition of College Notes — well, at least as compiled by me. Hopefully I counted correctly.
Anyway, all it really means is I’ve been doing this a long time. Too long, perhaps.
On to this week’s roundup.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hunter Berecz and Jessica Marvin, Northwood (Byron) — Berecz tossed the shot put 54 feet, 1 1/4 inches at the Hillsdale Wide Track Classic Friday and Saturday, placing second. He took fifth in the weight throw (52-6 1/2).
Marvin was second in the weight throw on the women’s side, with a toss of 53-1 1/2.
Olivia Krejci, Saginaw Valley State (Byron) — Krejci took sixth in the 5,000-meter run Friday at a tri-meet with Wayne State and Northern Michigan. She finished in 19:56.51.
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly finished in a three-way tie for second in the pole vault at Friday and Saturday’s Snowdown Showdown at Grand Valley State. She cleared 10-2 1/2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier, a regular on the team as a freshman, was accepted into nursing school and decided not to play this season, father Ron Birchmeier confirmed last week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had two points, four rebounds and one steal in a 74-63 win Feb. 3 over Lawrence Tech. Against Aquinas Saturday, a 74-55 win, he had one rebound in 4 minutes of action. In Sunday’s 76-63 win over Concordia-Ann Arbor, he again had one rebound in 4 minutes.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points, one rebound and one block off the bench in the loss to Madonna. He scored two points with four rebounds and three assists Sunday as the Blue Devils bounced back for a 72-66 win over Siena Heights.
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — Hawes played 1 minute in a 76-57 loss to Michigan Tech Friday.
WRESTLING
Gus Richter, Alma College (Durand) — Richter picked up a 7-6 win in an exhibition match Sunday during a meet at Olivet.
Dylan Briggs (Corunna) and Jerry Hall (Byron), Olivet College — Briggs pinned Augsburg’s Moise Madimba in 7:38 at 165 pounds Sunday during a dual meet between the two clubs, won by Augsburg 30-12. Hall lost via technical fall, 20-5 at 157 pounds. Briggs also lost an exhibition match to Augsburg’s Isaiah Thompson, 7-6.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez lost his 125-pound exhibition match Saturday to Mercyhurst’s Jacob Ruggeri.
SWIMMING
Cacia Kaupp, Illinois (Durand) — Kaupp took 10th in the 3-meter diving competition with a score of 213.75 Saturday against Northwestern and Wisconsin. She was 14th in 1-meter diving (176.6)
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell was 39th at Saturday’s Wolverine-Hooiser Athletic Conference meet, rolling a three-game total of 491.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had one kill and two digs Sunday as the Fighting Hawks fell to rival South Dakota in straight sets, 3-0. The two teams played again Sunday, with the Coyotes winning by the same score. Norris had one dig.
