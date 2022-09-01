It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish … right?
I hope that’s the case this year after I was the only one of our five panelists to not go 8-2 in Week 1, tumbling to 6-4.
Not a great start in the quest for my seventh title.
This week we add the spread — or as I call it, The Great Equalizer. I found this out the hard way last year when I faceplanted to fourth, finishing 20-21 in spread games despite having the second-best high school record.
So, let’s try and right this ship, shall we?
Charlotte at Owosso
Ron Tyner’s coaching reign started with a bang as the Trojans drubbed Wyoming Kelloggsville for the second straight year. Owosso opens Willman Field for the first time in 2022 with a matchup against Charlotte, a team that downed Owosso 42-6 last season. Charlotte is coming off a big win over perennial Greater Lansing Activities Conference power Olivet, which could spell trouble. Pick: Charlotte.
Pinckney at Corunna
Welp, a swing and a miss on the first Cavaliers contest. Corunna broke in its new quarterback, Tarick Bower, much better than I anticipated in whacking Fowlerville 36-13 on its new turf field. This week, another opponent at the “New Nick” in the form of Pinckney, which just topped Ann Arbor Skyline last week. You won’t catch me underestimating again. Pick: Corunna
Montrose at Durand
Game of the week potential here as Durand puts its powerful running game to the test against one of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference’s premier programs. Montrose just beat Clarkston Everest — a team that went 9-3 and reached the regional finals in Division 8 in 2022 — 27-0 in Week 1. Pick: Montrose in a tight one.
New Lothrop at Chesaning
Yeah, they’re back. New Lothrop quieted any doubters it may have had left — me included — after downing Jackson Lumen Christi, one of the state’s best programs. This week, it’s a trip to Chesaning, which just edged Bridgeport. Pick: New Lothrop.
Ovid-Elsie at Byron
Both teams are looking for a bounceback after lopsided losses in Week 1. That goes double for Byron, which was roasted 56-0 by Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Ovid-Elsie couldn’t beat Portland again in the rivals’ traditional opener, falling 36-8. Then again, there’s a lot of teams that can’t beat Portland. Pick: Ovid-Elsie.
Perry at Holton
Perry continues to be a tough team to pick. The Ramblers got off to a fantastic start, beating a Clawson club that made the playoffs last fall. This week is Holton, which is coming off a 48-point loss. Pick: Perry.
Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia
The Wolfpack got run over by Durand’s rushing attack in its opener. Their rebound game doesn’t provide much room for a breather in matchup with the defending Division 7 state champions — though the Pirates did stumble last week in a 26-6 loss to Redford Union. Pick: P-W.
Morrice at Vestaburg
Another underestimation. You’d figure an eight-man team that lost five starters on each side of the ball might come out slowly against a solid Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart team. On the other hand, this is Morrice, which already has a state title under its belt and transformed into one of Michigan’s top eight-man programs. The Orioles seem to be in New Lothrop territory now — they don’t rebuild, they just reload. Pick: Morrice.
Central Michigan at No. 12 Oklahoma St. (-20.5)
You may remember the last time these two programs met in 2016, when the Chippewas stunned the then No. 24-ranked Cowboys on a last-second Hail Mary that technically shouldn’t have happened. While star running back Lew Nichols returns for CMU, this is a vastly different Cowboys program that is coming off a Fiesta Bowl victory. Pick: Oklahoma State 35, CMU 13.
W. Michigan at No. 15 Michigan St. (-22.5)
The Spartans were a surprising 11-2 season and return a solid core, led by Payton Thorne at quarterback. Western, which went 8-5 and won the Quick Lane Bowl, lost quarterback Kaleb Eleby and receiver Skyy Moore to the draft and receiver Jalen Hall to the transfer portal. These interstate MAC-Big Ten games can be tricky, but with so much attrition on the Western side, it seems pretty clear cut this time. Pick: Michigan State 38, Western Michigan 14.
Colorado St. at No. 8 Michigan
Michigan’s biggest question will be on defense, with the loss of stars Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Dax Hill to the draft. Michigan has loads of offensive talent and gets one of its best weapons back this year in receiver Ronnie Bell, who was out injured most of last season. Add him to a running back tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and the Wolverines seemed prime to put up some points. Senior Cade McNamara will start at quarterback Saturday, with sophomore J.J. McCarthy getting the call next week against Hawaii.
While that could cause some instability down the line, neither one should have trouble leading the Wolverines to victory against their first two opponents. Pick: Michigan 45, Colorado State 10.
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (-17.5)
I have no doubt Ohio State will win this game in the Horseshoe, but by 18 points? I think that’s a little much for a team that has to replace its top two wideouts. Pick: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 20.
