WEBBERVILLE — Carson Hersch of New Lothrop ran first in 15 minutes, 39.57 seconds during Saturday’s Spartan Invitational at Webberville.
Hersch, a senior, was first in the Division 3-4 boys race.
New Lothrop finished third in the team standings with 55 points. Webberville (52) and Petoskey St. Michael Academy (53) filled the top two spots. Stockbridge (62) was fourth and Potterville (131) finished fifth.
Cole Yaros of New Lothrop ran eighth (17:31.0) and teammate Drew Kohlmann was 10th (17:41.81).
In the girls’ race, New Lothrop junior Clara Krupp was third in 19:58.10. The Hornets finished third in the team standings with 62 points. Cailyn Adduddell of New Lothrop finished 13th in 23:56.49 while New Lothrop’s Lindsey Wendling was 14th in 24:10.07.
Perry’s Smith, O’Neill
first at O-E Quad
ST. JOHNS — Perry’s Ethan Smith and Grace O’Neill both took first place Saturday at the Ovid-Elsie Quad at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Smith ran first in the 3.1-mile boys race, finishing in 18 minutes, 31 seconds. Teammates Benjamin Hinkley, second in 18:50, and Nathaniel Cochrane, third in 19:06, were next. Owosso’s Jack Smith ran fourth in 19:12 while Perry’s Troy Barber placed fifth in 19:36.
Ovid-Elsie, which won the boys race with 26 points to Owosso’s 31, then filled the next three individual spots with Colteten Towsley-Wagner (19:57), Ryan Gavenda (20:18) and Gavyn Leavitt (20:44).
Perry had no official score in the boys meet with only four runners.
O’Neill was the first girl to cross the line in 20:47. She was followed by Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie (21:50) and Owosso’s Libby Summerland (22:13). Rounding out the top five were Ella Kloeckner of Perry (fourth, 22:25) and Owosso’s Emma Johnson (fifth, 22:28).
The Owosso girls won the meet with 38 points. Perry was second at 41 and Ovid-Elsie was third with 42. Durand did not have an official finish but was led by Megahn McPherson, ninth in 23:53.
