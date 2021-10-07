JACKSON — Grace Elfring of Laingsburg and Jana L’Esperance of Byron both qualified individually for the upcoming Division 4 girls state golf finals.
Elfring, a senior, shot 84 to place third overall at Wednesday’s Division 4 regionals at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson. Elfring earned the first of three individual qualifying spots for golfers not on state-qualifying teams.
L’Esperance shot 91 to place ninth. The Eagles senior locked up the second individual qualifying spot.
Drue Allen of Olivet grabbed the third individual qualifying position by shooting 100. Allen finished 14th.
Lansing Catholic won the team title with a 331. Jackson Lumen Christi (355) and Bath (439) were second and third, qualifying for states as teams.
Amanda Melling of Lansing Catholic was medalist with a 75. Ashley Hilderley of Lumen Christi was the runner up with an 81.
Byron finished sixth in the team standings with a 462. The Eagles’ other scorers were Lily Miller (116), Brooklyn Durand (119) and Ashley Nixon (136).
Laingsburg took seventh with a 469. The Wolfpack featured Alyse Rowley (115), Hailey Hagerty (135) and Sydney Pohlod (135).
Durand finished ninth with a 473, paced by Marionna Callender, who was 15th with a 106. Olivia Holek (112), Callie Rochefort (126) and Jordyn Lawrence (129) rounded out the Railroaders’ scorecard.
Perry did not have an official team score. Two Ramblers, Jackie Mattison and Neela Wilson, both shot 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.