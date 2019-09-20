Tonight marks roughly the halfway point of the regular season for high school football.
Defending state champion New Lothrop has been, predictably, dominant through its first three contests. They’ve given up just one touchdown — to Lake City in Week 1 — and have racked up 147 points. Tonight poses their stiffest test yet as they take on 3-0 Montrose. More on that later.
Perhaps a little less predictably, fellow defending state champion Morrice is also 3-0 after walloping Burton Atherton 60-0 last week. Despite graduating 15 of 16 starters and rolling with a quarterback who had never played the position before, the Orioles are one of the best teams in eight-man so far.
Laingsburg (3-0) appears back on track to return to playoffs, but they’ll get a challenge this week against Fowler and next week against Pewamo-Westphalia.
Perry (2-1) has rebounded with a couple wins after a Week 1 loss to the Wolfpack. If the Ramblers can pick up two or three league victories‚ starting this week with Lake Odessa Lakewood, they might finally crack the playoff glass ceiling. Chesaning is 2-1 as well and gets into the teeth of its schedule with Ovid-Elsie, Durand, Byron and New Lothrop up next.
Speaking of Durand, Ovid-Elsie and Byron, all three are 1-2 and will have their work cut out for them to get to the playoffs. O-E and Byron still have to play each other, which means one team is going to have at least three losses, leaving little room for error.
Durand has both New Lothrop and Montrose looming in Weeks 5 and 6.
Owosso and Corunna are both winless, though they each have Clio on the docket in the next few weeks — the Mustangs have yet to be really competitive, scoring 14 points total.
Onto this week’s slate:
Owosso at Ortonville Brandon
The Blackhawks have won their first three contests by a combined score of 122-13 — and all 13 of those points allowed came in a 32-13 drubbing of Berkley in Week 1. Owosso showed promise in Week 2 in a tough one-point loss to Swartz Creek, but Goodrich put the hurtin’ on the Trojans in a 35-13 victory last Friday. Pick: Brandon.
Goodrich at Corunna
It’s right back to Shiawassee County tonight for the Martians after taking care of the Cavaliers’ crosstown rival last week. Corunna has been competitive in all three losses, but I think the Martians and quarterback Aidan Rubio will be a bit too much. Pick: Goodrich.
Durand at LakeVille
I felt like the Railroaders had to beat Mt. Morris last week to have a shot at the playoffs because Durand still has to face MMAC heavyweights New Lothrop, Montrose and Ovid-Elsie. Lose two of those and the Railroaders are on the bubble at best. Lose all three and they’re eliminated. But before they deal with the top tier, Durand gets a LakeVille team that has yet to be competitive. Pick: Durand.
New Lothrop at Montrose
Both teams have been impressive so far, which is to be expected from a pair of clubs that reached the final four in their respective divisions last season. It’s hard to pick against Avery Moore and the Hornets, however, considering New Lothrop ran away with this matchup last season. The game was moved to Montrose earlier this week as New Lothrop is still having field problems, but I don’t think the Hornets will be fazed much by the switch. Pick: New Lothrop.
Fowler at Laingsburg
Laingsburg is proving its Week 1 victory where it rallied after a rain delay was no fluke, picking up two convincing wins over Dansville and Potterville. Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia, the Wolfpack’s next two opponents, probably represent the most challenging tests left on Laingsburg’s schedule. This game was close a year ago and I expect no less here. Pick: Laingsburg.
Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning
O-E has the most to lose in this matchup — a defeat would drop the Marauders to 1-3 with New Lothrop looming in Week 5. On the flip side, a Chesaning victory would bump the Indians to 3-1 with several winnable matchups still on the schedule. Remarkably, the Indians haven’t won in this long-running series since 2007 — the last time they made the postseason. With quarterback Trent Devereaux back under center, I like the home team to break the streak. Pick: Chesaning.
Byron at Mt. Morris
The good news for Byron is two of its three toughest opponents are in the rear-view mirror. By no means, however, does that mean Mt. Morris is a pushover. The Panthers lost to Byron by just nine (30-21) in 2018 and one (35-34) in 2017, so expect another tight game. The Eagles should be good and angry after getting blanked last week by New Lothrop. Pick: Byron.
Perry at Lakewood
Are the Ramblers for real? So far, the signs are encouraging. Past Perry teams probably wouldn’t have beaten Burton Bendle and Carson City-Crystal after a Week 1 come-from-ahead loss to Laingsburg. Nevertheless, the Ramblers are 2-1 — and you could argue, should, be 3-0. Lakewood, a playoff team a year ago, brought back plenty of talent, led by quarterback/linebacker Jacob Elenbaas. Also, the Lakers are 10-0 all-time in this series. Pick: Lakewood.
Morrice at Ashley
Lose 15 starters? No problem so far for the Orioles, who have outscored their first three opponents 122-12. Quarterback Jonathan Carpenter should start coming out to the “Halloween” theme music, because he’s been slicing up defenses at a rate Michael Myers would be proud of. Pick: Morrice.
No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin (-3.5)
Michigan certainly had some issues in its first two games — though Army is a lot better than people, including me, gave them credit for. I’ll reluctantly take Michigan — not so much that I’m confident in picking the Wolverines as I am unconvinced of Wisconsin’s prowess after beating up college football titans South Florida and Central Michigan. Michigan 24, Wisconsin 20.
Michigan State (-9.5) at Northwestern
It turns out shuffling around assistant coaches didn’t fix anything in East Lansing. Shocking! After backtracking on picking Arizona State, you’re crazy if you think I’m taking that offense on the road to win by — let alone score — 10 points. Northwestern 13, Michigan State 9.
Lions at Eagles (-6.5)
The win against the Chargers was one of those games the Lions really had no business winning — kind of like last year against the Patriots. Same kind of thinking here — the Lions shouldn’t beat the Eagles, but they’re the Lions and they never do what you expect them to. The trap is here is to start drinking the patented Lions Kool-Aid and get over-confident after one win. The Eagles have a ton of injuries, so I don’t think they’ve got the firepower to cover a touchdown. Eagles 21, Lions 17.
