Logan Daniher played 14 minutes for Lawrence Tech Saturday against Cornerstone and made the most of them.
The Perry alumnus scored a career-high 11 points off the bench, adding three rebounds and an assist in the 79-62 loss. The sophomore shot 5 0f 6 from the floor.
Daniher did not play in the Blue Devils’ next game, a 60-53 loss Wednesday to Northwestern Ohio.
Mitchell Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym drained six 3-pointers and scored 18 points off the bench Wednesday in a 78-77 loss to Grand Rapids Community College. He also had two rebounds and three assists.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage starred and scored seven points with three assists Wednesday in a 78-67 win over Michigan-Dearborn. He had three rebounds and two assists Saturday as Aquinas fell 81-68 to Madonna.
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault came off the bench and had six points and two assists in the loss to Aquinas.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had one assist in three minutes during the win over Aquinas.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill started and scored nine points with 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks Wednesday in a 53-51 loss to Grand Rapids CC. Witt played five minutes off the bench and went 0-for-2 from the floor.
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and had two rebounds and two assists Saturday as the Cardinals fell 77-66 to 14th-ranked Siena Heights.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole returned from injury Jan. 16 and had one rebound in limited action during a 74-35 loss to Grand Valley. She scored one point Saturday in a 64-39 win over Davenport.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller had five points and a rebound in the Pioneers’ 75-59 win Wednesday against Henry Ford College.
WRESTLING
Jerry Hall (Byron) and Cole Hersch (New Lothrop), Olivet College — Hersch picked up a quick pinfall Jan. 16 to help the Comets beat Trine 38-6 and clinch at least a share of the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association championship. Wolford also wrestled Wednesday in a 31-16 win over Cleary, pinning Alex Roberts.
Jacob Speiss, Cleary University (Perry) — Speiss was pinned by Rochester’s Anthony Filkins at 197 pounds in Wednesday’s loss.
Hall, a freshman, finished third Saturday at the Alma College Open, going 4-1 on the day. He picked up third-period falls in his first two matches before losing 5-1 in the semifinals. Hall won the third-place match 9-4. Hersch did not wrestle on the short turnaround.
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford won his first two matches at Alma before falling 12-5 in the 157-pound semifinals. Wolford captured a 16-6 decision victory in his first consolation match before then being ousted from the tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lexi Mort (Corunna) and Brandon Keys (Chesaning), Saginaw Valley St. — Keys won the triple jump in 12.02 meters Jan. 17 at the SVSU Doug Hansen Open. He was also 16th in the 60-meter dash preliminaries.
Mort placed eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (10.1 seconds). She also ran the third leg of the 1,600 relay, which was sixth in 4:20.59.
Jessica Marvin and Hunter Berecz, Northwood (Byron) —Berecz won the the men’s shot put Jan. 17 at Grand Valley State’s Bill Clinger Classic, turning in a top toss of 53 feet, 7 inches. He was also fifth in the weight throw (55-11/2).
Marvin placed seventh in the weight throw (54-2) on the women’s side.
BOWLING
Dylan Pavka, Aquinas (Corunna) — Pavka rolled a 669 series, with an average of 167.25, Saturay and Sunday during the KEGEL ISBPA Collegiate Championship at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois. Aquinas came in 45th. Pavka tied for 296th individually.
