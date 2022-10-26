FENTON — In a battle of Flint Metro League unbeatens, Fenton topped Owosso, 112-68, Tuesday in girls swim and dive action.

“The team is in its hardest week of training and even though they are swimming a bit tired they turned in some fast times,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “We won three events and had many personal best times. The team continues to focus on the conference meet which takes place in a little over a week.”

