FENTON — In a battle of Flint Metro League unbeatens, Fenton topped Owosso, 112-68, Tuesday in girls swim and dive action.
“The team is in its hardest week of training and even though they are swimming a bit tired they turned in some fast times,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “We won three events and had many personal best times. The team continues to focus on the conference meet which takes place in a little over a week.”
Owosso won the 200-yard medley relay with Lily Pumford, Amanda Brainerd, lily Usher and Kate Grinnell.
Grinnell topped the 500 freestyle and Liz McCroan, Pumford, Brainerd and Grinnell won the 400 free relay.
Owosso fell to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
The Flint Metro Championships are set for Nov 3-5 at Corunna High School.
FLINT — Morrice soared to 7-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division while sweeping International Academy of Flint, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 Tuesday.
Kaylee McGowan had seven kills and four aces for the Orioles, now 16-11-1 overall.
Kenzie Doerner had 11 assists for Morrice. Aubrey Rogers and Payton Gutting each had two kills while Addy Hart contributed three digs.
