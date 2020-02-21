FOWLER — Grace Graham scored 13 points with five rebounds and Kara Mahoney scored 10 points with five steals and five rebounds but Laingsburg dropped a 49-38 basketball outcome to Fowler Thursday.
Lorna Strieff scored seven points with five rebounds for the Wolfpack, now 11-6 and 8-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Erica Wade scored six points.
Fowler (14-4, 12-2 CMAC) was led by 23-point scorer Mia Riley.
The Eagles built a 28-19 halftime lead and outscored Laingsburg 21-19 in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FOWLER 49, LAINGSBURG 38
LAINGSBURG (11-6, 8-5 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 3 3-5 10, Grace Graham 5 3-4 13, Lorna Strieff 3 1-2 7, Erica Wade 1 4-4 6, Sage Wurm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-15 38.
FOWLER (14-4, 12-2 CMAC): Mia Riley 23 points. Totals: 14 15-21 49.
Laingsburg 11 8 12 7 — 38
Fowler 15 13 12 9 — 49
3-Point Goals: Fowler 6. Laingsburg 1 (Mahoney 1). Rebounds: Laingsburg (Mahoney 5, Graham 5, Strieff 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Fowler 15. Laingsburg 16. Steals: Laingsburg (Graham 5).
