MONTROSE — Maddie Davis had 12 kills to lead Byron past Montrose 25-10, 25-14, 25-17 Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 10-4-2 overall.
Ally Glass had six kills and fives aces for Byron. Jaden Zakoor added seven digs. Pearl Schmidt had six aces and 18 assists.
Morrice rises to 5-1
BURTON — Morrice outlasted Bentley 25-13, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16 Tuesday.
Emma Valentine leveled 15 kills for the Orioles. Maddie Diebler had six kills, while Ally Colthorp and Deenie Miller each dealt three aces.
Abi Beem recorded 26 assists for Morrice. Colthorp had 10 digs and Payton Gutting had five.
Mt. Morris sweeps Durand
DURAND — Mt. Morris swept Durand 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 Tuesday.
Durand (1-2 MMAC), got 20 digs from Alivia Gilson and nine from Avery Gilson. Emma Maiden had three kills and Jessica Winslow had three blocks. Goldyn Graham added six assists and five digs.
Alicia Wright had two aces for the Railroaders, while Mackenzie Pancheck had two kills.
Durand went 0-3 Saturday at the Frankenmuth Quad. The Railroaders wereswept by Frankenmuth, Valley Lutheran and Corunna. Pancheck had six kills and five blocks, while Alivia Gilson had 15 digs and three aces.
