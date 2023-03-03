Anna Nixon

Perry High School senior Anna Nixon finished as the state runner-up in the triple jump at the Michigan Indoor Track Series state finals Feb. 25-26 in Ypsilanti. Nixon delivered a leap of 31 feet, 6.25 inches and was also 23rd in the long jump (14-9.5). Perry senior Rease Teel was 42nd in the 60-meter dash (7.4) and 32nd in the 200 dash (23.52). Both seniors were all-staters during the 2022 outdoor seasons and both have signed scholarships with Davenport University next year in track. Ovid-Elsie pole vaulter Tryce Tokar was in a five-way tie for sixth place at 13-6, while Owosso’s Libby Summerland (15th) and Claire Agnew (19th) both jumped 10-6.

