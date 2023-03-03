Perry High School senior Anna Nixon finished as the state runner-up in the triple jump at the Michigan Indoor Track Series state finals Feb. 25-26 in Ypsilanti. Nixon delivered a leap of 31 feet, 6.25 inches and was also 23rd in the long jump (14-9.5). Perry senior Rease Teel was 42nd in the 60-meter dash (7.4) and 32nd in the 200 dash (23.52). Both seniors were all-staters during the 2022 outdoor seasons and both have signed scholarships with Davenport University next year in track. Ovid-Elsie pole vaulter Tryce Tokar was in a five-way tie for sixth place at 13-6, while Owosso’s Libby Summerland (15th) and Claire Agnew (19th) both jumped 10-6.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Super senior gets surprise party at nail salon 3 days ahead of 100th birthday
- Man dead after intentionally walking in front of semi on M-21
- Serial jailbird gets another prison term, doesn’t like it
- Owosso man cited for driving 156 mph on I-496
- Durand tops Chesaning, 67-56; MMAC ends in three-way tie at top
- Owosso woman pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend
- Fleck out at Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office
- New Corunna esports program receiving positive early returns
- Motion to dismiss court case of Byron man accused of killing cat denied
- Perry woman pleads to meth charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE USDA (1)
- Financial struggles, feel-good moments play tug of war in Shiawassee’s first-ever ‘State of the County’ address (1)
- Byron man who killed cat says he was defending his property (1)
- Ovid-Elsie School Board offers interim superintendent full-time job (1)
- Culture wars at home distract from real issues abroad (1)
- Student advocates for headwear (1)
- Motion to dismiss court case of Byron man accused of killing cat denied (1)
- Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (1)
- Gas prices are untethered from any economic reality (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.