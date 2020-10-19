NEW LOTHROP — It was a perfect performance by the New Lothrop volleyball team.
The Hornets went 3-0 at their own quad meet Saturday, setting down Morrice 25-13, 25-17; Portland St. Patrick, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22; and Williamston, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20.
Carley Martin totaled 27 kills, 34 digs and six aces for New Lothrop. Marissa Rombach had 22 kills and four blocks. Madison Wendling added 52 digs and five aces and Taylor Moore had 58 assists, 28 digs and five aces.
The Hornets also were supported by Avery Krupp, with 18 digs, nine kills and five aces, and Brynne Birchmeier, with 19 digs.
Durand finished 2-1, defeating Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25-23, 25-11 and Lamphere 18-25, 25-21, 15-9. Flint Powers downed Durand 25-18, 25-20.
Durand featured Mackenzie Pancheck and Jade Garske, each with 12 kills.
Jessica Winslow had five blocks, while Pancheck had four blocks and Garske had one block.
Durand’s Alicia Wright had six aces while Emma Maiden added five aces. Alivia Gilson had 28 digs, while Goldyn Graham added 25 assists.
