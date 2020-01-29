SHEPHERD — Durand’s Brock Holek improved to 25-0 Saturday while capturing first-place honors at 130 pounds at the Shepherd Tournament. He was named Most Valuable Wrestler in the lower weights.
Gabe Fielder recorded his 100th career victory in the semifinals and placed second at 119 pounds. Also placing second for the Railroaders was Ty Fielder (112). Hunter Spalding was third at 189 while Leka Dinaj was fifth at 152 and Ethan Coburn was sixth at 215.
Durand was fifth as a team.
Chesaning second at Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY — Jordan Rodriguez was first at 119 pounds and Connor Everett was first at 125 as Chesaning wrestled second at Saturday’s Saginaw County Championships.
Chesaning scored 1581/2 points and trailed only team champion Birch Run (2091/2). Swan Valley was third at 147.
The Indians received runner-up honors from Logan Palacios (145) and Brendon Quackenbush (285). Placing third were Justin Wirostek (140) and Matt Warby (171).
