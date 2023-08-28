PERRY — Durand finished with a 1-3 record at Saturday’s Perry Volleyball Invitational.
In pool play, the Railroders defeated Lansing Everett 25-4, 25-16 but Stockbridge topped Durand 25-22, 25-17 and Saginaw Valley Lutheran defeated the Railroaders 25-13, 25-18.
Durand then faced Saginaw Valley Lutheran in bracket play. Valley Lutheran won, 25-12, 25-18.
The Railroaders (5-5) were led by Sydney Spaulding, with seven kills and 13 digs on the day, and Shianne Root, with five kills, one ace and one block.
Durand’s Samantha Leydig added nine assists, five aces, five digs and three kills on Saturday while Raegan Tayler had 10 assists, four aces, five digs and one kill. Madi Dennis had 14 digs while Izzy Konesny had 13 digs with two aces.
Durand’s Gabby Keeler added three kills and three blocks.
