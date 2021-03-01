MONTROSE — Both Durand bowling teams improved to 3-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Saturday with wins over Montrose.
The Railroader boys collected a 28-2 victory, sweeping the Baker games, 140-114 and 216-126. Durand won the Peterson games, 722-510 and 750-492.
Caden Rodgers rolled games of 179 and 197 to highlight the win. Keenan Shepard bowled a 166 and Landon Rodgers rolled a 164. The Durand boys stand 5-2 overall.
The Durand girls downed Montrose 23-7 while splitting the Baker games, 120-82 and 127-138 but dominating the Peterson games, 1,445, 1,182.
Alanna Feldhouse bowled games of 202 and 223 for the Railroaders. Jordyan Osterlee rolled a 189.
The Durand girls stand 4-3 overall.
