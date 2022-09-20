LAINGSBURG — Sophomore Nate Ferry put Chesaning up 1-0 with a picture-perfect shot from the left flank Monday.
But the goal in the game’s 20th minute seemed to awaken Laingsburg’s soccer team, like a sleeping bear being rudely poked. Whatever it was, it didn’t take long before Laingsburg went into full attack mode.
Dylan Hulliberger got the equalizer 25 seconds later, scoring from the left side of the goal and Laingsburg went up for good with 18:59 left in the first half when Hulliberger beat Chesaning goalie Landon Soule point blank on a breakaway. Hulliberger went on to record a hat trick — his second of the young season — and the Wolfpack pulled away from the Indians, 5-1, Monday in non-conference play.
The Wolfpack (6-2-2) added a third goal within a 10-minute span when sophomore Marlon Graham found the corner of the net with 11:09 left in the first half.
Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins refused to call the Wolfpack’s immediate response to Chesaning’s first goal anger. She preferred to say her team played more “competitive.”
“We had a defensive and midfield breakdown,” Elkins said. “(Ferry) made a great shot. We instructed our kids on the sidelines not to let that happen again … What happened as soon as we got scored on? We came back and scored two goals in what? We scored two goals in a minute. I don’t think they get angry. I think they get competitive.”
Chesaning (5-3-3) coach Tom Dempsey gave credit to Laingsburg, saying the Wolfpack’s speed was a killer.
“We had some challenges stopping that speed,” Dempsey said. “(Soule) did a really nice job of keeping us in it. We had a tournament where we played three games on Saturday. And then coming in today, it was just tough dealing with the speed. We went through our whole bench in this game. We just didn’t have an answer. They put two or three balls right in the middle and ran them down and we couldn’t even keep up. So that’s a challenge.”
Much of that speed came from Hulliberger and teammate Brayden Thomas, who made it 4-1 Laingsburg just 25 seconds into the second half with his ninth tally of the year. Hulliberger scored his third and final goal with 38:05 left in the game.
Hulliberger, now with 15 goals this season, admitted the Wolfpack stepped up its intensity in the final 60 minutes of the game.
“I almost think, they scored the first goal and then we had something to prove,” Hulliberger said. “We came right back in and do what we normally do, and scored and just kept it going. We scored four more.”
Laingsburg goalie Luke Snyder said Chesaning’s goal could not be stopped as Ferry put the ball in a perfect position.
“It was just a fine shot,” Snyder said. “I mean you can’t really do anything about that so we just came right back in it and played with great energy. That second goal is what pushed it over the edge.”
Adding one assist apiece for the winning side were Adam Myers, Hulliberger and Thomas. Snyder stopped 11 shots.
Soule finished 10 saves for the Indians.
