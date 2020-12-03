EAST LANSING — If all goes according to plan, it will be Tuesday Night Football for New Lothrop when the high school postseason resumes.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced dates and times for the resumption of the football playoffs this week. New Lothrop is set to play Detroit Loyola at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 — an unusual Tuesday night contest.
The semifinals and finals would also be early-weekday contests. The semifinals are currently scheduled for Dec. 21-22, with the finals Dec. 28 and 29 at Ford Field. All four dates are Mondays or Tuesdays.
The season was paused by a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order Nov. 18 in response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The order put a three-week pause on in-person learning at high schools and colleges, certain business operations, and amateur sports below the college level.
The order is set to expire Dec. 9, though the MDHHS could extend it.
