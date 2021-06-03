WILLIAMSTON — Owosso had 13 hits en route to a 17-0, five-inning victory Wednesday over Williamston.
Teddy Worthington, Corbin Thompson, Wyatt Leland, Zach Evon and Ben Welz all had two hits for the Trojans.
Leland and Damon Burdick each pitched one inning for Owosso. Cody Fields pitched two innings and Evon pitched the final frame.
