OWOSSO — For the Owosso volleyball team, Tuesday’s Division 1 district opener against Grand Ledge was an opportunity.
The Trojans — just 2-30-5 during the regular season — came out strong, taking a 14-6 lead in the first set. The Comets scored seven of the next eight points before Owosso held on for a 25-21 victory.
“We were talking really well,” senior libero Megan Vondrasek said. “We were communicating and listening to each other.”
Eventually, the Comets, a much taller team, got things going and won the next three games 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 to advance to Thursday’s district semifinal against Lansing Waverly.
“The girls came out ready to play,” Owosso coach Marley Apsey said. “They came out with a little fire in them. Things were clicking. It was so great to see. They were playing with so much heart.”
Vondrasek said the seeds for the early success were planted during Owosso’s invitational on Saturday to end the regular season.
“We played the best we have all season to that point, and that gave us a positive feeling going into this,” Vondrasek said. “We were able to throw everything away from this season and start over. I think this was, honestly, the best we’ve played all season.”
Grand Ledge’s height advantage of the net proved a challenge, too. That height advantage often foiled Owosso’s blocking attempts.
“They were able to hit over our blocks,” Vondrasek said. “We would still go up with blocks. We take any touch we can get and we knew we had to dig every single ball that went up.”
And the Trojans dug well. Harper Newell had 19 digs to pace the Trojans, while McKenna Sovis added 16, Ari Loomis nine and Vondrasek eight. Newell also had three blocks.
It was a long season for the Trojans, who finished with just nine players, two of them sophomores who saw extensive action.
And despite the record, Tuesday’s match left the Trojans with a positive feeling as the curtain fell on the 2018 season.
“It was really good to go out like that,” said Vondrasek, a senior. “It was a lot of teamwork. We had to work together through everything. We were more like a family than a team, and that”s how we played tonight, as much as we could.”
Sovis had 42 assists for the Trojans, while Newell had eight kills and Alaynie Drury added five.
“The girls never quit battling,” Apsey said. “They played together. They played for each other. They played like a family, and it definitely made the difference. Obviously, the end result wasn’t in our favor, but the girls never quit battling.
Division 1 District at Owosso
GRAND LEDGE def. OWOSSO
21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Owosso — Harper Newell 8, Alaynie Drury 5, Sarenia Rivers 4, Reyn Tuttle 2, Lauren Stowe 1.
Assists: Owosso — McKenna Sovis 42.
Blocks: Owosso — Newell 3, Rivers 1, Tuttle 1.
Digs: Owosso — Newell 19, Sovis 16, Ari Loomis 9, Megan Vondrasek 8, Stowe 7, Kelsey Andrykovich 5, Rivers 5, Tuttle 4.
Aces: Owosso — Tuttle 3, Sovis.
Records: Owosso 2-31-5.
