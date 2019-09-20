BYRON — Adam Barton scored off a crossing pass from Ethan Byrnes with 20 minutes left in the first half and Ovid-Elsie downed Byron 1-0 Thursday for a key Mid-Michigan Activities Conference win.
Barton said he was in the right place at the right time.
“Ethan got the ball and drove it up the side,” Barton said. “Then he just made a beautiful pass — it went right through the defenders’ legs and it went right to my foot — and I got it in the goal.”
The Marauders, who defeated the Eagles 4-3 Aug. 27, inched closer to the MMAC title with four league games remaining. Ovid-Elsie improved to 6-0 in league play while Byron fell to 4-2 in the MMAC.
The teams shared the MMAC crown last season.
Byron held a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal, including 4-2 in the second half. But Nate Reser made nine saves and Ovid-Elsie was able to contain area scoring leader Matthew Williams, who has 22 goals this season.
“Collin Fluharty was pretty much on him (Matthew Williams) the whole game and didn’t let him have anything,” Ovid-Elsie head coach Justin Fluharty said. “And if he got past one — Jackson Thornton had his back. So they were pretty unbelievable today.”
Fluharty said it was a tight contest — just what he had expected.
“We knew it was going to be close — Byron has always been a tough competitor,” he said. “But you saw what happened. We just passed the ball — really, really, really well. And for me, I was just super excited to see us move the ball like that.”
Billy Bailey made five saves for Byron. Eagles coach Greg Williams said it was a highly competitive game and a few calls did not go the team’s way, he said.
“I wasn’t happy with a non-called hand ball (on Ovid-Elsie),” Williams said. “But they outplayed us. We put it all on the line and left it out on the field. We were fighting through a lot of injuries. Up until today, we didn’t know if Matthew was going to play. He didn’t play last game and he had a knee taken out against Perry … He couldn’t walk on it yesterday. We’ve had a lot of injuries all around.”
Matthew Williams nearly scored in the final minute of the first half, but Thornton made a non-goalie save. Byron also played through a yellow card with 21 minutes left when one of its players was called for running into Reser while chasing a ball.
The Eagles forced the action in the later stages as Justin Frye powered a line-drive shot that was caught by Reser with 4 minutes left.
OVID-ELSIE 1, BYRON 0
Byron 0 0 — 0
Ovid-Elsie 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
OE: Adam Barton (Ethan Byrnes assist), 19th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shots on Goal: Byron 9,Ovid-Elsie 6.
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 5 saves). Ovid-Elsie (Nate Reser 9 saves).
Records: Ovid-Elsie 6-0 MMAC. Byron 4-2 MMAC.
