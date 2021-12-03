ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie rose to 2-0 by defeating Bath 50-29 Thursday.
Sophomore Braeden Tokar, shooting 5-for-11 from the floor, scored a team-high 14 points with three rebounds for the Marauders. Caitlyn Walter added nine points, two steals and two assists while Kiah Longoria had eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Ava Bates had 10 rebounds and Evalyn Cole and Hailee Campbell each had four steals.
The Marauders led 22-14 at halftime and stretched the lead to 41-21 entering the fourth quarter.
“It was a good game for us overall but give Bath a lot of credit,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “They never backed down and kept closing the gap with some tough play. I think our full court pressure had a lot of effect on them — especially for their first game.”
O-E had 20 steals, forcing Bath into 31 turnovers.
Up next for the Marauders is Tuesday’s annual Military Appreciation (Dec. 7). Ovid-Elsie will host Lansing Eastern with tipoff at 7 p.m.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braeden Tokar 5 4-6 14, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Kiah Longoria 3 2-3 8, Caitlyn Walter 4 0-2 9, Braylon Byrnes 1 3-6 5, Evalyn Cole 1 0-0 2, Katie Lorio 0 1-2 1, Hailee Campbell 1 0-0 2, Murphy Alexa 1 0-0 2, Ava Bates 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 12-21 50.
BATH TOTALS: 9 10-19 29.
Laingsburg 42, Webberville 15
WEBBERVILLE — Eight players scored Thursday for Laingsburg en route to a 42-15 victory at Webberville.
Erica Wade and Ellie Baynes each scored nine points. Baynes pulled down 12 rebounds with six steals. Lorna Strieff had seven points, seven rebounds and five steals and Julia Starr had six points.
The Wolfpack, which had lost its season-opener 57-16 to defending state champion Portland, evened its record at 1-1.
“Obviously coming off our season-opening loss to Portland, we played much better tonight,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “Everyone played much better defensively.”
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 3 1-2 7, Grace Borgman 2 0-0 4, Ashlee Hawes 1 1-2 3, Erica Wade 4 1-2 9, Brooke Putnam 0 0-1 0, Bella Strieff 1 0-0 2, Ella Merrill 1 0-0 2, Julia Starr 2 2-3 6, Ellie Baynes 4 0-2 9. Totals 18 5-12 42.
WEBBERVILLE: A. Bliesner 7 points. Totals 7 1-8 15.
Swartz Creek 36, Durand 23
SWARTZ CREEK — Durand fell to 1-1 with a 36-23 nonconference loss Thursday at Swartz Creek.
Jordyn Lawrence scored six of her 10 points at the free-throw line for the Railroaders. Ciera Justice had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points.
The Dragons (1-0) got eight points from Jaelyn Ayala and seven each from Makenna Gardiner and Jayla Evans.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Lawrence 2 6-10 10, Izzy Konesny 0 2-5 2, Jade Garske 1 0-0 2, Ciera Justice 2 0-2 6, Rylee Remington 0 0-1 0, Jessica Winslow 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 9-20 23.
SWARTZ CREEK SCORING: Jaelyn Ayala 8 points, Makenna Gardiner 7 points, Jayla Evans 7 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.