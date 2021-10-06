ALMA — Corunna placed 10th out of 13 teams at Tuesday’s Division 3 regional 16 at Pine River Country Club.
Senior Ava Champion led the Cavaliers with a 127. Senior Erika Finley shot 132.
Owosso senior Ellie Feldpausch shot 104. Senior teammate Kennedy Peplinski finished 29th with a 115. The Trojans didn’t have a team score.
Flint Powers Catholic won the regional team title with a 388 total. Freeland was second (400) and Cheyboygan was third (403) to earn state finals spots.
Nicole Schafer (84) and Ellie Thorburn (97), both from Williamston, and Olivia Schmieder of Clio (98) were the top three individual qualifiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.