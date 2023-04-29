Male tracksters take Mason Bulldog Invite title; girls 14th

MASON — The Corunna boys’ track team keeps adding on to its impressive 2023 season.
On Friday night, the Cavs captured the boys title at Friday’s 14-school Mason Bulldog Invitational.
The Cavaliers scored 91.5 points to hold off second-place Mason (88). Parma Western was third (71.5).
“Domination in winning all four relays was the key to victory,” said Corunna head coach Jeff Sawyer. “Despite rainy conditions, we were first in a field of 13 mostly larger schools.”
The Cavs won the 4x800 meter relay with Jaxson Strauch, Aiden Roka, Kenny Evans and Logan Roka (8:19.76).
In the 4x200 relay, Corunna logged a time of 1:30.74 thanks to Isaac Jacobs, Tarick Bower, Nick Strauch and Wyatt Bower.
Jacobs, the Bower twins and Nick Strauch won the 4x100 relay in 43.83.
And in the 4x400 relay, Lucas Kuran, Jaxson Strauch, Logan Roka and Nick Strauch won in 3:31.32.
Individually, Tarick Bower ruled the 100 dash in 11.01 wile Logan Roka won the 1600 meters in 4:29.
Wyatt Bower was second in the 100 dash (11.14) and third in the long jump (20-2.5) while Kuran placed second in the 400 dash and Evans was third in the 3200 run (9:44).
The Corunna girls, placing 14th in the team standings, medaled in the 4x100 relay, placing third in 52.89 thanks to Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles, Mackenzie LeCureux and Neele’ge’ Sims.
Owosso girls
second, boys third at Marauder
Lions Club Invite
ELSIE — The Owosso girls track and field team finished second behind Frankenmuth at Friday’s seven-school Marauder Lion’s Club Invitational.
Placing first for the Trojans were Libby Summerland (200-meter dash, 28.89), Peyton Spicer (high jump, 5-0), Gabrielle Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 51.49) and Claire Agnew (pole vault, 11-0).
Frankenmuth was first with 180 points while Owosso was second at 141. Ovid-Elsie finished fourth (96) while Perry was fifth (52) and Byron sixth (13).
Ovid-Elsie’s Alexis Spitzley won the 800 run (2:26.92) while Perry’s Anna Nixon won the discus with a throw of 107-5.
Placing second were Perry’s Abigail Cochrane (200 dash, 29.23), Summerland (400 dash, 1:02.17 and pole vault, 10-0), Owosso’s Emma Crandell (3200 run, 12:17.54), Ovid-Elsie’s Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 18.36), Owosso’s Desiree Mofield (shot put, 31-10.25), Owosso’s Spicer (discus, 104-4) and Owosso’s Kyle Bermudez (long jump, 13-11).
Owosso was also second in the 4x400 relay with Agnew, Crandell, Hufnagel and Summerland (4:27.66).
In the boys competition, Frankenmuth was first with 237 points with Owosso placing third (90), Ovid-Elsie fourth (73), Perry fifth (56) and Byron seventh (8.5).
Rease Teel of Perry won both the 100 dash (11.96) and the 200 dash (24.01).
Owosso got firsts from Tyler Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 43.16) and Gavin Mecomber (high jump (5-6).
Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar won the pole vault (13-0).
Second-place finishers included Beau Price of Ovid-Elsie (400 dash, 53.68), Tyler Hufnagel (110 hurdles, 16.61), Chandler Webb of Perry (pole vault, 9-6) and Ovid-Elsie’s 4x400 relay team of Tokar, Bruce Thornton, Jamison Custer and Price (3:42.07).
Morrice boys 2nd at 17-school Spartan Invite
WEBBERVILLE — The Morrice boys track and field team finished tied for second out of 17 teams at Friday’s Webberville Spartan Invitational, capturing the small school title along the way.
The Orioles scored 85 points while matching Grass Lake’s score while Ottawa Lake Whiteford was first with 133.5.
New Lothrop ran fifth (52).
Morrice’s Dustin Copeland ran first in the 200 dash (23.89) while teammate Oliver Long won the shot put (43-5.5).
Copeland was second in the 100 dash (11.90) while Morrice’s Drew McGowan was second in the discus (113-2) and Caden BInkley was second in the pole vault (10-6).
Morrice got seconds as well in the 4x100 relay (Drew McGowan, Travis Farrow, Logan Smith and Copeland) in 45.66 and the 4x200 relay (Drew McGowan, Peyton McGowan, Farrow and Copeland) in 1:38.58.
New Lothrop’s Nolan Mulcahy was second in the 400 dash (54.0).
New Lothrop was second in the mixed 4x400 relay with Emma BIshop, Kaven Unangst, Elizabeth Heslip and Mulcahy (4:13.73).
In the girls competition, New Lothrop ran sixth at the Webberville Invitational with 49.5 points. Morrice finished 11th with 21.
New Lothrop was second in the 4x100 relay with Kayla Hopkins, Lily Bruff, Heslip and Laina Yates (54.66).
BOYS GOLF
Chesaning 207, Ovid-Elsie 208
ST. JOHNS — Chesaning edged Ovid-Elsie by one stroke, 207-208, Friday at The Emerald.
Sharing co-medalist honors were Chesaning junior Josh Lange and Ovid-Elsie senior Clay Wittenberg. They each carded 47.
Next came Chesaning freshman Justin Lange at 48 while Ovid-Elsie’s Dominic Kline shot 50 and Ovid-Elsie’s Jayce Herblet carded a 51.
Chesaning’s Blake Hoerner (56), Cohen Distelrath (56) and Quinton Everett (58) were next in line.
Justin Cole of Ovid-Elsie shot a 60.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 2, Eaton Rapids 2
LAINGSBURG — Central Michigan Athletic Conference frontrunner Laingsburg met up with Capital Area Activities Conference-White leading Eaton Rapids Friday night.
The two teams lived up to their billings, fighting to a 2-2 draw.
Laingsburg’s goals were scored by Desire Knoblauch in the first half and Callie Clark in the second, each on caroms.
The tie gives Laingsburg a record of 6-1-2. Eaton Rapids sits at 4-2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.