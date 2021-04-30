BYRON — Dansville defeated Byron, 6-2, Thursday at Eagle Stadium.
Madeline Stark scored both goals for Byron. Pearl Schmidt and Baylie Villani each had assists for the Eagles.
Haylee Schott had 11 saves in a losing cause.
Montrose 8, Durand 0
MONTROSE — After playing Ovid-Elsie with just seven players Wednesday during a 9-0 loss, Durand fielded nine Thursday but fell 8-0 to Montrose.
The Rams led 5-0 at halftime and added three goals before play ended due to the mercy rule with 26 minutes left.
Senior Teala Patterson was back in goal Thursday after suffering an injury before the Ovid-Elsie game. Patterson recorded 15 saves for the 0-2 Railroaders.
