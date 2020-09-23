ELSIE — Maddie Davis had 13 kills to lead Byron past Ovid-Elsie 23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 15-5 Tuesday in volleyball action.
The Eagles (2-1) got 28 assists from Pearl Schmidt. Schmidt joined Jaden Zakoor with five aces. Schmidt also had 15 digs.
Ally Glass and Makenna Clement each had three blocks for Byron.
Morrice falls in opener
BURTON — Genesee Christian spoiled Morrice’s season opener 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 Tuesday.
Morrice’s Macy Begole had four kills and joined Maddie Diebler with three aces. Emma Valentine and Kaylee McGowen each had three blocks, while Abi Beem had 18 assists. Ally Colthop added 12 digs and Jordyn Cartier had six.
“We had great senior leaders tonight,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said. “We will continue to work hard. Every day we get better and stronger.”
Owosso tops C-A
OWOSSO — Sophomore Kendall Ihm laced 12 kills with five blocks to lift Owosso past Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 Monday.
The Trojans celebrated seniors Brynley Hay and Reyn Tuttle, with Tuttle finishing the third set with an ace. Freshman setter Reese Thayer had 12 aces and 11 assists.
“The young group showed signs of things to come tonight,” Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said.
