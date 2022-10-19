LAINGSBURG — They’ll be plenty of red and white in the stands Saturday in Laingsburg.
The Wolfpack boys soccer team will be decided underdogs, but it believes it can hang with No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian in Saturday’s 1 p.m. Division 4 district soccer championship game.
Laingsburg punched its ticket to the district title game with Tuesday’s rain-soaked 4-2 victory over Dansville at the Laingsburg football stadium. The Wolfpack (10-3-4) controlled the action for the majority of the game, with a 13-5 advantage in shots on goal, and built a 2-0 lead early.
The last time Lansing Christian (21-2) and Laingsburg met, the Pilgrims held on for a 2-1 victory. Wolfpack coach Natalie Elkins said Laingsburg is right where it feels it should be.
“I don’t want you to get me wrong — we expected to be here,” Elkins said.
Wolfpack junior Dano Winans put Laingsburg up 1-0 against Dansville with 33:05 left in the first half. He took a long shot near the right sideline and the unlikely goal sailed just over the reach of the Dansville goalie.
The Wolfpack went up 2-0 when Zach Grandy fed senior Paul Pageot, who scored from the left side of the goal with 15:56 left in the half. The Aggies cut the gap to 2-1 as Andrea Madnani headed in a goal with 5:07 left before halftime.
With 31:08 left in the second half, Dansville tied the game at 2 when Chase Goff scored off a penalty kick to the left side of the net. The ball slid just under the reach of Laingsburg keeper Luke Snyder.
“It made us nervous when they made it 2-2,” Elkins said. “We had tied them the last time we played (1-1 Oct. 3 at Laingsburg).”
Laingsburg had the situation under control thanks to goals by Jacob Essenberg and Marlon Graham in the next 13 minutes of action. Essenberg, a sophomore, took a pass from Haydon Collier and lofted the ball over the goalie’s head with 24:22 left in regulation.
“Jacob ran all the way from the left deep back and he’s been making those runs for games and he finally got one,” Elkins said.
“I took a touch and then I just dinked it over him,” Essenberg said. “It feels good because I’ve been making those runs and I haven’t had one. And that was the first run I made and I scored on it. And it was to put us up one.”
Graham, another sophomore, then made it 4-2, with a long one-touch, upper-shelf goal from the left with his left foot.
“I took a touch and kind of just placed it,” Graham said.
Laingsburg has captured only one boys soccer district championship in its history — that coming in 2008 when it was a consolidated team with Bath. That year, Laingsburg/Bath also won the regional championship, advancing to the state semifinals, where it lost 2-0 to Dexter.
Snyder, who made three saves in net for Laingsburg, said Lansing Christian will be a tough matchup, but it’s not impossible.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” Snyder said. “But we can hang with anybody, I really believe that. I think we can beat any team in the state if we really play our game. Nervous, but the hope is still there I think we can pull out a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.