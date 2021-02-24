CORUNNA — Wyatt Bower scored 14 points and Carson Socia scored 12 to lift Corunna to a 57-39 win over Ortonville Brandon Tuesday.
Caleb Stahr drained three 3-pointers for nine points for the Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 Flint Metro Stars). Porter Zeeman scored eight points.
Bower scored 10 of his points in the second half. Socia scored all of his points in the first half.
Noah Gillespie scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for Brandon (3-3, 3-3). Cole Pardon scored eight points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Carson Socia 5 0-2 12, Cole Mieske 1 1-4 3, Porter Zeeman 4 0-1 8, Peyton Termeer 1 2-2 4, Drew Kirby 1 0-0 3, Dylan Quirk 1 1-2 4, Caleb Stahr 3 0-0 9, Wyatt Bower 7 0-2 14.
IAF 56, Morrice 44
MORRICE — International Academy of Flint turned back Morrice 56-44 Tuesday.
Morrice was topped by Owen Doerner, with 17 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Davis had 12 points and five rebounds and Peyton Smith added 10 points.
IAF improved to 3-2 overall while the Orioles slipped to 2-3.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 5 0-0 12, Jonah Mosher 1 0-0 2, Peyton Smith 3 3-4 10, Brandon Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Owen Doerner 7 3-4 17, Brett McGowan 2 0-0 4.
Mt. Morris at Byron postponed
BYRON — Tuesday’s scheduled game between Mt. Morris and Byron was postponed, according to the MHSAA website.
No other details were available.
