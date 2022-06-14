MARION, Ind. — Two area high school track and field seniors placed at Saturday’s Midwest Meet of Champions at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Two-time state champion Emma Valentine of Morrice tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. Laingsburg’s Caleb Clark tied for sixth in the high jump while soaring 6 feet, 4 inches.
The meet features some of the top athletes from three states — Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. It began for the boys in 1974 and was introduced for the girls in 1980.
