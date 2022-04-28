OWOSSO — Down three regular starters and battling some decidedly unfriendly temperatures, Owosso took a tough loss Wednesday against visiting Flint Kearsley, falling 4-1 in a Flint Metro League contest.
As is often the case for the Trojans (2-6), the tale of the tape was a significant shot disparity. Talented keeper Lily Usher once again hit double digits in the saves department, but the sheer weight of Kearsley attempts eventually resulted in a few goals. Meanwhile, Owosso — missing starters Sawyer Ball-Duley, Izzy Jameson and Alana Dotts — had no more than a half-dozen or so shots on goal all game.
“Going into the game we already knew that three of our starters were gone, so you already are starting the game with some adversity,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “(But) they don’t let it get to them and I think the second half kind of showed that. In the first half, yes, it was a barrage of shots on us, but … second half I feel like we fought tooth-and-nail.”
Despite the uneven shot — and time of possession — statistics, the Trojans might have been able to salvage a win, or at the very least a tie, if a few good breaks had gone their way.
While the Hornets were very much in control in the first half, spending all but a few spare moments of it on the attack on the Owosso side of the pitch, they still had trouble cracking Usher. The junior kept Kearsley off the board until the 26th minute, when a ball took an unfriendly bounce out of a scrum and snuck past her. Kearsley scored again around the 37th minute with a bit of an Owosso assist for a tally that went down as an own goal in the scorebook.
The second half was a more even affair. Kearsley still got off more clean shot attempts, converting on two, but Owosso managed to mount a few attacks of its own. Brooklyn Fields showed some nifty footwork to score on a sideline throw-in near the goal at around the 63rd minute to keep the Trojans from getting goose-egged.
Fields almost scored again on a breakaway with 8:33 to play, but feeling pressure from the Kearsley defense on her heels, forced her shot a bit and it went wide left.
Bird gave a big portion of the credit for the Trojans’ more effective second half to senior defender Jillian Klaver.
“She stepped up big-time and just demanded that her defense step it up, too … she was tracking back, catching girls … she was just playing out of her mind,” Bird said.
Despite the grit the Trojans showed, this was certainly one they would have preferred to win. Kearsley hadn’t managed a W all season before this, and Owosso’s schedule only gets harder from here.
The Trojans next play at Linden, currently undefeated at 6-0-3 (3-0-1, 12 points) Flint Metro) and sitting second in the league standings to Fenton (4-1-0, 10 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.