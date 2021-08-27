BYRON — James Miller scored twice to lead Byron past Corunna 6-0 Thursday.
Caleb Joslin made eight saves for the Eagles, who led 2-0 at halftime. Evan Howard, Mason Stark, Trevor Ritter and Nathan Webster each scored once for Byron.
Justin Frye and Webster had two assists apiece.
