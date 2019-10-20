BATTLE CREEK — Emme Lantis of Durand finished eighth in the state at the Division 4 Lower Peninsula girls golf finals Saturday at Bedford Valley.
Lantis shot a second round score of 87 after carding an 89 on Friday. Her 176 total was 12 shots behind individual state champion Jacque O’Neill of Harbor Springs, who finished at 164. Sara Haupt of WIxom St. Catherine also shot a 164.
Durand finished 16th in the Division 4 team standings with an 894 total. Maddie Raley (113-114-227), Kennedy Pawloski (121-117-238), Hannah Johnson 131-122-253) and Olivia Holek (140-127-267) rounded out the Railroaders.
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian won the team title with a 727 total.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery shot rounds of 95 and 99 for a 194. Chesaning’s Taylor Gross fired rounds of 100 and 104 for a 204. Byron’s Jana L’Esperance carded rounds of 100 and 105 for a 205.
