OWOSSO — Jay Tuttle’s two-run walkoff double in the sixth inning led Owosso past Linden 8-6 as dusk approached at the end of Monday’s doubleheader split.
With runners on first and second, and two outs, Tuttle, a right-handed hitter, lined a long fly over the right fielder’s head, giving Owosso its first win of the season. Moments earlier, Owosso teammate Ted Worthington had tied the game with a base hit.
“He threw a fastball down the middle and I was able to do my job and send us home,” Tuttle said in the jubilant Owosso dugout.
Tuttle, a sophomore, finished the game with three hits, including a triple and four RBIs. Owosso scored three runs in the sixth and improved to 1-7 in the Flint Metro League. Linden fell to 4-3-1 in league play.
Owosso had appeared to have Game 1 well in hand, leading 6-2 entering the top of the seventh, but the Trojans couldn’t get the final three outs. Linden rallied for six runs on five hits and two Trojan errors for an 8-6 victory.
“Not being able to close was tough,” Tuttle said. “But we won the second one and we’re going home happy.”
That first-game loss left a bad taste in the mouths of the Trojans, who ironically turned the tables in the nightcap by an identical score.
“Tonight is actually the first night where we have had all of our guys here,” Owosso coach Kevin Moore said. “Between quarantine and injuries and everything else, this is the first time that we’ve had a full roster. This was actually Jay’s first time playing because he’s been injured, but he was ready to go tonight and he played very well.”
Reliever Branix Pakosz earned the pitching win for Owosso. He worked the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out one and did not walk a batter. Damon Burdick started and threw the first four innings, giving up five runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three.
“Damon kind of settled in after that,” Moore said. “Pakosz came in and pitched well and gave us a chance to win. We got the bats alive in about the fourth inning.”
Owosso, which totaled seven hits in the second game, got on the board with Peyton Fields’ run-scoring single in the fourth.
The Trojans trailed 5-1 in the fifth and rallied for four runs to tie the game at 5. Joey Wagner’s run-scoring double down the third base line and Tuttle’s two-run triple to right field helped spark the rally.
Linden’ Gavin Wilderman’s single drove in a run in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.
In Game 1, Owosso had seven hits with Fields batting 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Worthington had two hits with Tuttle and Wyatt Leland also hit safely.
Hugh Doyle started on the mound for Owosso, working the first four innings. He gave up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Leland took the loss in relief.
“We kept our heads up,” Fields said. “We played really well in that first game, except for that one inning (the seventh). So we just kind of put that behind us and kept playing how we were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.