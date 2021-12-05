BYRON — Byron routed Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy, 61-16, Friday in its girls basketball season opener.
Jordan Huhn scored 15 points for the Eagles while Joey Siegle scored 12 and Reese Forgie added 11 for the winners.
Huhn added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals with a pair of 3-pointers.
Siegle had four steals and three assists while Forgie had 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Kierra Conlen scored eight points with four assists for Byron. Ashley Nixon had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles led 10-1 after one quarter, 31-5 by halftime and 45-10 after three quarters.
Byron enjoyed a 28-7 advantage in field goals made.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Siegle 6 0-0 12, Olivia Chapman 1 0-0 2, Hailee Lang 0 0-0 0, Kierra Conslen 4 0-0 8, Ashley Nixon 3 1-2 7, Jordan Huhn 6 1-2 15, Lana Triedel 1 0-0 2, Shiann Bacon 2 0-0 4. Reese Forgie 5 1-6 11. Totals 28 3-12 61.
CHARYL STOCKWELL: Totals 7 2-7 16.
Lansing Christian 45, Morrice 21
LANSING — Lansing Christian defeated Morrice, 45-21, Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
The loss lowered the Orioles to 2-1 overall. The Pilgrims improved to 1-1.
No additional details were available at press time.
