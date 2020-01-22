IONIA — Corunna won 11 of the 12 events while defeating Ionia, 143-39, Tuesday.
“I finally had my full team,” Corunna coach Camron Nellis said. “I was only missing one. The kids swam well, coming off a great weekend of swimming.”
Jack Belmer and Ayden Henry each collected two solo victories. Belmer won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 30.74 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:07.65). Henry fronted the 200 free (2:11.08) and 500 free (5:58.98).
Other individual winners for Corunna were Grant Kerry (100 free, 57.12), Dante Dunkin (100 butterfly, 1:03.97), Fisher Morris (diving, 194.55 points) and Xavier Staubs (50 free, 24.13).
Oscoda 88, Chesaning 81
OSCODA — Oscoda edged Chesaning 88-81 Tuesday.
Gwen Lapine placed first in the 500-yard freestyle (6 minutes, 12.20 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:36.85). Kaden Liebrock was first for the Indians in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.64.
