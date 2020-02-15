PERRY — Perry’s boys basketball team beat Vermontville Maple Valley 67-37 Friday night to lock up at least a share of their second straight Greater Lansing Activities Conference championship.
Caleb Leykauf scored 16 points for the Ramblers (12-3, 10-1). Brodie Crim had 13 points, while C.J. King had six points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists. Jared Warfle chipped in 10 points.
“Our defense really carries us,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said “I think the kids have done a really good job of buying into that.”
Stockbridge and Leslie both won Friday to move to 8-2 in the league. Stockbridge plays Tuesday at Perry. Perry last went back-to-back as conference champions in 2005 and 2006 in the Mid-Michigan Conference.
Curtis Walker had 14 points for Maple Valley (3-12, 0-9).
Durand 66, Byron 54
BYRON — Austin Frizzelle and Jaylen Jones each scored 15 points and Durand defeated Byron, 66-54, Friday.
Jones added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Kyle Winslow had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Railroaders (8-7, 5-7 MMAC). Chandler Cleveland scored 11 points with five rebounds.
“We came out with a lot of energy and it paid off,” said Durand coach Dave Inman.
Frizzelle’s 15 points was a career best.
Byron (8-8, 6-6 MMAC) featured Josh Green’s 22-point, four-steal night. Braden Hoffman scored 14 points and Caey Hatfield had 12 for the Eagles.
New Lothrop 48, Mt. Morris 28
MT. MORRIS — Avery Moore had 13 points to lead New Lothrop past Mt. Morris Friday.
Jacob Graves scored 12 points for the Hornets and Luke Birchmeier added eight. New Lothrop (14-2, 11-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) remained one game behind league leader Ovid-Elsie (15-0, 12-0).
“We struggled some in the second and third quarter at the offensive end but our defense was solid all night,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said.
JaQuon Benton had 11 points for the Panthers (5-10, 4-8).
Lake Fenton 57, Owosso 55
LINDEN — Lake Fenton closed the game on a 10-0 run, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds to go, to deny Owosso its second win of the season Friday.
The Trojans led 55-47 with 4:12 left on a 3-pointer by Taylor Lamrouex, but didn’t score again.
Eddie Mishler scored 21 points with 14 rebounds for the Trojans (1-14, 2-6 Flint Metro Stars). Lamrouex finished with eight points and five boards.
Mishler had a look at a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, but it was off the mark.
Webberville 63, Morrice 50
MORRICE — Dawson Lott scored 17 points and Nathan Lott added 16 to pace Webberville past Morrice Friday.
Peyton Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Orioles (4-11, 3-10 GAC). Owen Doerner led the scoring effort with 13 points, while Hunter McGowan scored 11 points.
The Spartans (12-4, 10-3) swept the season series, winning 84-56 at Webberville Jan. 17.
Ovid-Elsie 63, Montrose 44
MONTROSE — Justin Moore scored 18 points with 14 rebounds to pace Ovid-Elsie past Montrose Thursday night and stay unbeaten.
Shayne Loynes added 16 points and five assists for the Marauders (15-0, 12-0 MMAC). Aaron Hurst had nine points and Dylan Carman scored eight.
Montrose (0-14, 0-11) was held to 33% shooting from the floor.
Chesaning 50, LakeVille 42
CHESANING — Jack Skayrd scored 19 points and Chesaning turned back Otisville LakeVille Thursday night.
Rae’Quonn Parham added 12 points and Ethan Gray scored nine for Chesaning (6-9, 5-6 MMAC). Imari Hall chipped in seven points, seven rebounds, six steals and three blocks.
LakeVille (5-12, 4-8) led 27-23 at halftime, but the Indians took control with a 10-1 run in the third quarter.
PERRY 52, MAPLE VALLEY 37
MAPLE VALLEY (3-12, 0-9): Curtis Walker 4 4-8 12. Totals: 12 12-16 37.
PERRY (12-3, 10-1): Brodie Crim 5 0-0 13, Gage Foster 3 1-1 7, Tyler Bogner 3 0-0 6, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ohlmer 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 3 0-0 6, Jared Warfle 5 0-0 10, Caleb Leykauf 6 2-3 16, Brody Kassa 1 0-0 3, Hunter Sanderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 3-4 52.
Maple Valley 5 9 10 13 — 35
Perry 16 23 15 13 — 52
3-Point Goals: Perry 6 (Foster 3, Crim 3, Leykauf 2, Kassa 1); Maple Valley 3. Rebounds: Perry (King 7, Warfle 7, Leykauf 6). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 18; Maple Valley 16. Assists: Perry (King 5). Steals: Perry (King 6).
NEW LOTHROP 48, MT. MORRIS 28
NEW LOTHROP (14-2, 11-1 MMAC): Avery Moore 5 2-5 13, Trevor Bishop 1 2-2 4, Luke Birchmeier 4 0-0 8, Jacob Graves 5 1-2 12, Dylan Shaydik 1 2-4 4, Ty Kohlmann 1 4-4 7.
MT. MORRIS (5-10, 4-8 MMAC): J. Benton 3 5-7 11.
NL 15 5 10 18 — 48
Mt. Morris 3 8 8 9 — 28
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 3 (Moore 1, Graves 1, Kohlmann 1).
LAKE FENTON 57, OWOSSO 55
OWOSSO (1-14, 1-7 FLINT METRO STARS): Eddie Mishler 8 2-2 21, Taylor Lamrouex 2 2-2 8, Hunter Blaha 3 0-0 6, Peyton Fields 2 1-2 6, Jay Tuttle 1 2-3 5, Kaleb Anderson 2 0-0 5, Charles Poag 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 7-11 55.
LAKE FENTON (4-12, 2-6 FLINT METRO STARS): Totals: 21 10-24 57.
Owosso 17 11 12 15 — 55
Lake Fenton 16 12 11 18 — 57
3-Point Goals: Lake Fenton 5. Owosso 8 (Mishler 3, Lamrouex 2, Fields 1, Tuttle 1, Anderson 1). Rebounds: Owosso (Mishler 14, Hunter Blahs 6). Assists: Owosso (Mishler 5, Blahs 5).
WEBBERVILLE 68, MORRICE 50
WEBBERVILLE (12-4, 10-3 GAC) — No details reported.
MORRICE (4-11, 3-10 GAC): Hunter McGowan 4 2-4 11, Todd Nanasy 1 1-2 3, Caleb RIvers 1 0-0 2, Evan McPherson 2 0-0 4, Shane Cole 1 0-2 1, Peyton Smith 2 8-9 12, Owen Doerner 4 2-5 13, Jack Nanasy 1 0-1 3.
Webberville 15 13 14 26 — 68
Morrice 12 12 10 16 — 50
3-Point Goals: Morrice 4 (Doerner 3, McGowan 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 8, Cole 7).
LAINGSBURG 76, POTTERVILLE 74
POTTERVILLE (10-4, 9-2 CMAC): Cole Krause 26 points.
LAINGSBURG (11-3, 9-2 CMAC): Gabe Hawes 28 points, Aidan Soeltner 8 points, Connor Thomas 13 points, Zach Hawes 12 points, Austin Randall 5 points, Lucas Woodruff 3 points, Jesse Kugel 4 points, Colt Wurm 3 points.
Potterville 12 19 18 25 — 74
Laingsburg 19 24 12 21 — 76
OVID-ELSIE 63, MONTROSE 44
OVID-ELSIE (15-0, 12-0): Shayne Loynes 7-15 0-0 16, Jackson Thornton 1-2 3-4 5, Cal Byrnes 0-4 0-0 0, Keigan Ormes 0-1 0-0 0, Adam Barton 0-3 0-0 0, Kyren Henning 2-3 1-2 5, Justin Moore 6-9 6-10 18, Chase Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Aaron Hurst 4-11, 0-0 9, Dylan Carman 3-4 0-0 8, Jordan Renfroe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-54 10-16 63.
MONTROSE (0-14, 0-11): Totals: 16-48 4-7 44.
Ovid-Elsie 15 17 14 17 — 63
Montrose 7 10 17 10 — 44
3-Point Goals: Montrose 8-25; Ovid-Elsie 5-23 (Loynes 2-8, Byrnes 0-2, Ormes 0-1, Barton 0-2, Pierce 0-1, Hurst 1-6, Carman 2-3). Rebounds: Montrose 23; Ovid-Elsie 44 (Moore 14, Hurst 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Montrose 16; Ovid-Elsie 8. Assists: Montrose 10; Ovid-Elsie 15 (Loynes 5, Moore 4). Steals: Montrose 10; Ovid-Elsie 8 (Loynes 2, Byrnes 2, Moore 2). Blocked Shots: Montrose 1; Ovid-Elsie 2 (Moore 2). Turnovers: Montrose 16, Ovid-Elsie 19.
CHESANING 50,
OTISVILLE LAKEVILLE 42
LakeVille (5-12, 4-8): No stats reported.
Chesaning (6-8, 5-6): Jack Skaryd 19 points, Rae’Quonn Parham 12, Ethan Gray 9, Imari Hall 7, Tyler Sager 3. Totals: 50.
LakeVille 10 17 1 14 — 42
Chesaning 7 16 10 17 — 50
Rebounds: Chesaning (Hall 7, Skaryd 5). Assists: Chesaning (Skaryd 2, Gray 2, Hall 2). Steals: Chesaning (Hall 6, Skaryd 3, Gray 3). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Hall 3).
