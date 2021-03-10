ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team is pausing its season due to exposure to COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday.
Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said a Bath basketball player tested positive for the virus after the teams played Monday. Cunningham said they are reviewing game film to determine who would be considered a close contact.
In its statement posted on Facebook, the school district said the team would be quarantined through March 19, but Cunningham said there is a chance the Marauders could return to play earlier.
“We are pausing for a couple days to get this sorted out, but it may not require our entire team to quarantine,” he said. “There is a good chance we will be playing all games next week unless someone from our team exhibits symptoms or tests positive.”
Officials also said the school would not be playing any sub-varsity contests, with a date of return yet to be determined.
Ovid-Elsie had home games scheduled Thursday and Friday against LakeVille and Byron, respectively. The Marauders were scheduled to play Durand, Perry and Chesaning next week.
The O-E boys are at least the sixth area team to pause its season due to COVID-19. Both New Lothrop teams and the Byron girls halted their seasons and have since returned to play; the Morrice boys and girls teams have not played since March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.