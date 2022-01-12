SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Four high school basketball games originally slated for Tuesday were canceled according to the MHSAA web site.
Among the games canceled were three girls varsity games — Ovid-Elsie at Montrose, Morrice at Flint International Academy and New Lothrop at Mt. Morris. In addition, one boys varsity contest was canceled, Flushing at Corunna.
No makeup dates were immediately available.
