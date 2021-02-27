ELSIE — Sarah Marvin posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and sister Becky Marvin added a career-high 13 points as Byron defeated Ovid-Elsie 55-36 Friday.
Makayla Clement added 15 points, six steals and four assists for the Eagles (8-0, 3-0 MMAC). Makenna Clement had eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Madison Cunningham scored 12 points with four rebounds for the Marauders (5-2, 1-1 MMAC). Braeden Tokar had six points, five rebounds and two assists.
BYRON SCORING: Sarah Marvin 5 5-5 16, Makayla Clement 4 7-7 15 points, Becky Marvin 6 1-2 13, Makenna Clement 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 13-15 55.
O-E SCORING: Madison Cunningham 5 0-0 12, Braeden Tokar 3 0-0 6, Caitlyn Walter 2 0-2 5, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 5, Ava Bates 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 1-4 36.
Laingsburg 56, Fulton 17
LAINGSBURG — Ellie Baynes had 14 points with six steals and Grace Graham scored 11 points as Laingsburg cruised past Fulton 56-17 Thursday.
Lorna Strieff had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Graham added five rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Maple Valley 39, Perry 27
PERRY — Perry fell by 12 at home Thursday to previously winless Maple Valley, keeping the Ramblers themselves out of the win column for the season.
Maple Valley improved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. The loss dropped Perry to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the league.
No details were reported.
Chesaning 43, Montrose 20
CHESANING — Karissa Ferry scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, seven steals and two blocks Friday as Chesaning improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the MMAC.
The Indians built quarter leads of 11-2, 19-7 and 32-14. Lilly Skaryd added 15 points and four steals for Chesaning.
Montrose fell to 0-3 and 0-2.
CHESANING SCORING: Karissa Ferry 7 2-4 16, Lilly Skaryd 5 3-4 15, Kennedy McAlpine 1 1-2 3, Preslee Slankerd 1 0-0 2, Ava Devereaux 1 0-0 2, Avery Butcher 1 0-0 2, Alexia Mugute 1 0-0 2, Meghan Florian 0 1-3 1.
