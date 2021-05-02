MASON — Perry’s girls track team scored 56 points to claim fifth place at the Mason Invitational Friday.
Hailey Lewis keyed two victories for the Ramblers. She took first in the long jump (16-6 1/4) and combined with Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson and Anna Nixon to secure the 100 meter relay in 54.08 seconds.
Jacob Orweller, Troy Barber, Nick Barber and Rease Teel placed first in the 100 relay on the boys side (47.66). The Ramblers finished seventh with 37 points.
Byron girls, Laingsburg boys take third at Elsie
ELSIE — Sarah Marvin and Allison Glass combined to win three of four field events as Byron finished third at Friday’s Marauder Lions Club Invite.
Marvin won the shot put (49-4 1/2) and discus (137-10) while Glass placed first in the high jump (5-2). Teammate Becky Marvin placed second to sister Sarah in the shot put (34-5 1/4) and third in discus (95-1/4).
Laingsburg took fourth with 41 points. The Wolfpack were led by Emma Kribs, who placed first in the 100 relay in 13.81 seconds.
Ovid-Elsie’s 800 relay team of Alexis Spitzley, Abigail Prewitt, Ella Powell and Kaia Spiess took second in 12:44.22 and Spitzley also placed second in the 800 dash. The Marauders finished fifth overall with 51 points.
Libby Summerland ran a personal-record (1:06.34) to win the 400 dash, and combined with Claire Agnew, Michaela Nichols and Emma Johnson to take second in the 400 relay (4:46.10) as Owosso finished sixth overall.
Durand finished eighth overall with 18 points.
Laingsburg’s Lucas Woodruff won the boys 800 dash in 2:08.52, leading the Wolfpack to a third place finish at 73 points.
Byron (41 points), Ovid-Elsie (38 points), Durand (33 points) and Owosso (29 points) finished fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Corunna boys take third at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Corunna’s boys track team scored 92 points to claim third at Friday’s Gowell/Miars Invite at Charlotte High School.
Dante Dunkin led the way for the Cavaliers with a first place finish in discus (111-3). Dunkin also took second in shot put (40-5), while teammates Jeremiah Davis and Brock Herrick placed second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, respectively.
Corunna’s girls team took fifth at Friday’s invite with 81 points.
Neele’ge Sims took first in the long jump for the Cavaliers (15-2), and Evie Wright placed first in the 1600 run (5:16.98).
