CORUNNA — Corunna nearly matched Ovid-Elsie shot-for-shot, but the Marauders ultimately held off the upset-minded Cavaliers 51-46 Wednesday in a Division 2 district semifinal.
Cal Byrnes scored 14 points — including six in the fourth quarter — and Shayne Loynes and Justin Moore scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Marauders (19-2) earned a ticket into Friday’s 7 p.m. district championship game with a chance for revenge against Perry. The Ramblers, which beat Owosso 63-36 in the other semifinal, topped Ovid-Elsie 59-55 nine days ago.
“I thought Cal was the player of the game tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “He played tremendous defensively on Cole (Mieske), a great player and made everything tough on him and then he made some huge baskets down the stretch for us.”
Byrnes, who shot 6-for-7 from the floor, said Corunna was keying on Loynes and Moore for most of the night, giving him some operating room.
“They had the whole side of the court open on my side,” he said. “They were doubling up on Shayne and Justin all night. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game tonight. We made a few plays down the stretch that really helped us out.”
Corunna’s (7-14) season ended despite getting 13 points from Carson Socia and 11 from Scout Jones. Mieske and Caleb Stahr each had seven points for the Cavs.
Corunna threw a scare into top-seeded Ovid-Elsie’s plans for Friday by making seven 3-pointers — three each by Socia and Jones — and executing a game plan of patience on offense and pressure on defense.
That game plan gave Ovid-Elsie all it could handle.
“The way they play is so methodical and they do such a good job with it,” Latz said. “They’re very well coached and (Corunna coach) Rocky (Buscemi) does an awesome job. The way they played defensively, causing chaos and slowing it down on the other end, running their dribble drive stuff — we knew we needed a lead otherwise it was going to be tough for us.”
Buscemi said it wasn’t that his team wanted to slow down the game, but rather use the clock to its advantage.
“There were some possessions late in quarters where when it was a one-point game we were going to hold for the last shot,” Buscemi said. “Other than that, we still pressured them, we still trapped and we still did the things we do defensively. We didn’t try to be someone else.”
Added Socia, “Our defensive play was basically, just keep going, keep going and play defense — be up in them.”
Buscemi thought his team played well enough to win and had made significant progress since the start of the season. Socia, Jones, Mieske and Stahr are all juniors that will return next winter.
“The team we are today is so far away from the team we were in December,” Buscemi said. “From our understanding of the game, the competition and how hard the guys worked. The exciting thing is that 11 of these 12 guys are going to be back next year.”
Corunna led 7-3 early as Stahr scored on the first shot of the game and Socia buried a 3-pointer. Ovid-Elsie finished the quarter with an 8-0 run as Loynes made the second of his two 3-pointers in the frame and Moore scored on a three-point play.
The Marauders extended the lead to 17-7, but Corunna closed to within 19-18 by halftime. Ovid-Elsie led 36-32 after three, but Jones’ 3-pointer gave Corunna a one-point lead, 37-36 early in the fourth.
Byrnes’ baseline drive gave Ovid-ELsie a 38-37 lead with five minutes left. The junior then scored a lay-in to extend the lead to three.
Nick Steinacker then scored to slice the Marauder lead to one again. Two Thornton free throws with 3:12 left put Ovid-Elsie up 42-39.
Mieske’s two free throws cut the O-E lead back to one. With 2:45 left, Loynes missed a 3-pointer and Moore got the offensive rebound and put it in, making it 44-4. Byrnes scored his final bucket with 1:30 left, giving the Marauders a five-point cushion.
Thornton made two free throws with 28 seconds left and Hurst added two more free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining to help stave off the Cavaliers.
Buscemi said the Marauders deserved a lot of credit for making the shots when they had to.
“They are a heck of a team and they know how to win and they expect to win. And that goes a long way. They’re not going to give anything to you and they showed that tonight.”
OVID-ELSIE 51, CORUNNA 46
OVID-ELSIE (20-2): Cal Byrnes 6 1-1 14, Jackson Thornton 1 5-6 7, Shayne Loynes 4 0-0 12, Justin Moore 5 1-1 11, Aaron Hurst 1 3-3 5, Kyren Henning 1 0-0 2, Dylan Carman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-11 51.
CORUNNA (7-14): Carson Socia 5 0-0 13, Cole Mieske 1 4-4 7, Porter Zeeman 1 2-4 4, Scout Jones 4 0-0 11, Nick Steinacker 2 0-4 4, Caleb Stahr 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 7-16 46.
O-E 11 8 17 15 — 51
Corunna 7 11 14 14 — 46
3-Point Goals: Corunna 7 (Jones 3, Socia 3, Mieske 1). Ovid-Elsie 5 (Loynes 4, Byrnes 1). Rebounds: Corunna 20 (Steinacker 8). Ovid-Elsie 27 (Thornton 10, Moore 5, Hurst 5) Assists: Ovid-Elsie (Loynes 5, Hurst 3). Turnovers: Corunna 11, Ovid-Elsie 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.