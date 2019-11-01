NEW LOTHROP — It’s another year of football success for New Lothrop.
The 9-0 Hornets of coach Clint Galvas will begin their quest for back-to-back state championships tonight at 7 p.m. vs. visiting Laingsburg (6-3).
This year the Hornets enter the postseason undefeated for the first time since 2017 with aspirations of becoming just the fourth team to win back to back championships in Division 7. Standing in New Lothrop’s way are four games and opposing teams looking to oust the defending champions.
“We’ve got an X on our back,” said senior linemen Colby Hemgesberg. “Every game we play it’s the other team’s Super Bowl.”
Laingsburg will get its shot tonight and coach Brian Borgman’s squad has won three of its last four games. The Wolfpack finished 5-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and have outscored its collective opponents, 249-207.
New Lothrop crafted a 7-0 record in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and has outscored its combined opponents, 373-64.
One may think having every team gunning for the defending state champion would put some pressure on the Hornets. Coach Clint Galvas said he doesn’t believe that is the case.
“It doesn’t seem to bother us too much,” said Galvas. “We’ve got an X on our back but we’re the ones still doing the hunting.”
Senior linebacker Trevor Bishop also said the team doesn’t feel the pressure of being defending champs. In fact pressure is the opposite of what the team is feeling.
“We carry a lot of confidence,” said Bishop. “We’re trying to forget about last season, this is our season we know what we have to do to get the job done.”
Experience is one of the keys, Galvas said.
“We’ve got a good senior group of kids plus a couple juniors who were starters last year so just to have all that (playoff) experience is huge,” said Galvas. “We’ve made two solid runs over the last two years so that’s a lot of extra time these guys have gotten that maybe some teams we’ll face haven’t got.”
Galvas expects Laingsburg to bring its best.
“They’ve (Laingsburg) got big play potential and they sling the ball around pretty well,” said Galvas. “I think they’re going to empty the bag…anything they got, any kind of trick plays, they have nothing to lose so we have to be ready for everything.”
New Lothrop tries to play with the hunger of an underdog, Galvas said.
“I’m happy with where we are. I know we’re the defending champs but we’re going into the postseason with the mindset of the underdog and that’s how we’ve always played.”
2019 High School Football Playoff Preview
Division 6
Region 4, District 1
Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Durand
Last playoff appearance: 2009 (lost in second round).
Conference finish: fourth, MMAC
Players to watch: Tyler Purdy, FB; Brock Holek, FB.
Record vs. playoff teams: 0-4.
Points per game: 31.3
Points against: 24.9
Montrose
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (lost in the semifinal).
Conference finish: second, MMAC
Players to watch: Bobby Skinner QB.
Record vs. playoff teams: 3-1.
Points per game: 35.7
Points against: 15.9
Outlook: With Saturday’s game having the potential to be impacted by weather Durand’s run-heavy, Full-house T offense could be an asset to the Railroaders. The success of that offense relies on two factors — how the Railroader offensive line plays and how their two fullbacks who Durand head coach Rick Winbigler described as the team’s “home run hitters” play. Winbigler said the the Railroader offense was designed for high school football in Michigan and all the conditions that come with it. On the offensive side the Railroaders need to limit turnovers and control the pace of the game. On the defensive side, they need to limit Montrose’s big plays. Durand has only made the playoffs four times in school history while Montrose has been a perennial playoff team. Durand enters as the decided underdog and Montrose the heavy favorite.
Last meeting: Oct. 18, Montrose won, 50-19.
Prediction: Montrose 31, Durand 16.
Division 7
Region 4, District 2
Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Laingsburg
Last playoff appearance: 2017 (second round loss)
Conference finish: third, CMAC
Record vs. playoff teams: 0-3.
Points per game: 27.7
Points against: 23.0
Players to watch: Doug Matthews QB.
New Lothrop
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (state champion)
Conference finish: first, MMAC
Record vs. playoff teams: 5-0.
Points per game: 41.4
Points against: 7.1
Players to watch: Avery Moore QB, Will Muron RB.
Outlook: All signs point to a New Lothrop victory. Laingsburg has struggled vs playoff teams this season while New Lothrop has cruised to victory against every opponent it has faced including five playoff teams. New Lothrop hasn’t scored under 40 points since November 2018 while Laingsburg has only scored 40 once this season. Laingsburg has one shutout on the season while New Lothrop has shut out five.
Last meeting: Nov. 6, 1953, Laingsburg won, 47-14.
Prediction: New Lothrop 42, Laingsburg 0.
Division 7
Region 4, District 2
Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Byron
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (first round loss)
Conference finish: third, MMAC
Record vs. playoff teams: 2-3.
Points per game: 29.4
Points against: 19.7
Players to watch: Jack Selon QB, Josh Green WR/DB.
Beaverton
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (second round loss)
Conference finish: first, Jack Pine
Record vs. Playoff teams: 5-0.
Points per game: 37.4
Points against: 5.8
Outlook: When Byron travels to Beaverton it will mark the first time the two teams have ever faced off and it doesn’t look like it’s going to turn out well for the Eagles. While Byron did OK against other playoff teams this season it only faced one other team that’s similar to Beaverton and that’s New Lothrop. Byron was shut out in that matchup, 41-0.
Also going against Byron is its postseason track record. Since 1997 the Eagles have been to the postseason 11 times, in those 11 appearances, the Eagles have only advanced once — in 1997.
Prediction: Beaverton 28, Byron 8.
Eight-Man
Division 1, Region 4
New Haven Merritt (8-1) at Morrice (8-1)
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Morrice
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (state champion)
Conference finish: first, North Central Thumb League, Red Division.
Record vs. playoff teams: 4-0.
Points per game: 40.7
Points against: 4.4
Players to watch: Shane Cole DB/WR/RB; Johnny Carpenter QB/OLB
New Haven Merritt
Last playoff appearance: 2018 (first round loss).
Conference finish: first, North Central Thumb League, White Division.
Record vs. playoff teams: 1-1.
Points per game: 40.2
Points against: 14.2
Outlook: Morrice is looking to make its return to the Superior Dome later this month with a much younger team and one more loss than they had last season. Morrice will also face the inherit pressures of being the defending champion.
None of this concerns Orioles coach Kendall Crockett who said this week it will mark the first time since Week 1 that his team has been fully healthy. Crockett went as far as to say the pressures of being the defending champ aren’t present anymore.
“Losing to Crystal Falls Forest Park took the pressure off,” Crockett said. “That loss showed our guys that we are beatable and we’re not going to roll over everyone we play. It really helped refocus the team.”
Crystal Falls Forest Park defeated Morrice 22-14 Oct. 18 to hand the Orioles their first loss in over a year.
For Morrice the key to another deep postseason is in the trenches. The Orioles need their offensive line to create holes for their run heavy offense. Crystal Falls Forest Park was able to force Morrice into more passing situations and it didn’t bode well for the Orioles.
On the defensive side Morrice just needs to keep up what they’ve been doing all season. They have to continue to keep the opposing teams under pressure, force turnovers and capitalize on those turnovers.
If they can do that there’s no reason why Morrice can’t go on another deep postseason run.
Last Meeting: 2015 Playoffs, Morrice won 76-36
Prediction: Morrice 26, New Haven Merritt 13.
