CHESANING — The Chesaning boys swim team put the finishing touches on a 7-1 dual-meet season Thursday by defeating Caro, 109-49.
The Indians won nine of the 11 events.
Drew Beckman collected first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.22 seconds) and 500 free (5:52.08).
Other individual winners were Gwen Lapine (200 individual medley, 2:46.72), Kaden Liebrock (50 free, 25.56), Karlie Lewis (100 butterfly, 1:09.13) and Caleb Chalco (100 free, 1:01.44).
Chesaning also won the 200 medley relay with Lapine, Liebrock, Lewis and Walker (2:06.21); the 200 free relay with Chalco, Levi Maier, Liebrock and Beckman (1:47.04); and the 400 free relay with Chalco, Walker, Lapine and Beckman (4:05.97).
Chesaning is slated to compete in the Independent Swim Conference Championships March 13.
