Laingsburg

Laingsburg senior midfielder Brayden Thomas, right, makes a kick during the first half of Saturday's Division 4 district boys soccer championship game vs. No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian at Laingsburg. Thomas scored on a second-half penalty kick but the Wolfpack lost 6-1 to the Pilgrims.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — It was anyone’s game through the first 60 minutes.

But No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian, which held a 1-0 lead at halftime, erupted with five goals after intermission en route to a 6-1 victory over Laingsburg Saturday in the Division 4 boys district soccer championship game.

