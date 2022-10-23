LAINGSBURG — It was anyone’s game through the first 60 minutes.
But No. 3-ranked Lansing Christian, which held a 1-0 lead at halftime, erupted with five goals after intermission en route to a 6-1 victory over Laingsburg Saturday in the Division 4 boys district soccer championship game.
“We had them locked down in the first half,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins. “We did exactly what we wanted to do — we possessed more and we passed well. We made some silly errors that got us scored on. Then it got in our heads and we couldn’t play our level of soccer anymore.”
The Pilgrims (22-2) will advance to next week’s regional semifinal vs. Hillsdale Academy (10-6-3).
Laingsburg (10-4-4) was denied its first boys district soccer championship since 2008, when it was a consolidated team with Bath.
Brayden Thomas scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack, It came with 9:54 left in the game on a penalty kick. Thomas scored off his left foot and put the ball in the right lower corner. By that time, however, Laingsburg trailed 5-1.
Lansing Christian broke a scoreless tie just 5 1/2 minutes into the contest. Tim Sullivan scored on a header off a corner kick by Owen Resch.
Laingsburg had a few opportunities in the first half, most notably a header try by Dylan Hulliberger and a shot by Thomas from the right side late in the half. But the Wolfpack, who led 3-2 in shots on goal through the first 40 minutes.
Thomas said the first half, Laingsburg concentrated on defense and it seemed to work — except for Lansing Christian’s only goal of the half.
“We basically tried to keep them scoreless in the first half but they got that one corner in,” Thomas said. “Besides that corner kick, I think we did our job in the first half. We got our chances.”
Thomas said Laingsburg did not get tired in the second half. He said the Wolfpack just tried to score too quickly after getting down 2-0.
“I think after they got that second score in the second half, we had to try and score,” Thomas said. “It got of us out of our game and it just opened it up for them.”
Laingsburg failed to clear the ball out of the Wolfpack end and Lansing Christian’s Elijah Ellis intercepted a pass and scored with an empty net with 20:35 left in the game. It made it 2-0 Pilgrims.
The Pilgrims added another goal with 15:51 left to make it 3-0.
Tyler Kendrick gave Lansing Christian a 4-0 lead with 12:05 left and Ellis scored again with 10:56 left on the clock.
Thomas’ score got the Wolfpack on the board but Cullen MacKay closed the scoring for the Pilgrims with 4:20 left.
“We have 10 seniors and that is a pretty predominant number — they started worrying about the season ending and we made mistakes that let them score,” Elkins said. “They didn’t score because they were better than us, they scored because we made some mistakes. But they (Lansing Christian) are an amazing team and they are well coached. Their coach is a cool dude. I can’t say that about all of the other coaches we’ve played against.”
Elkins said, however, the 2022 campaign was still one to remember.
“I’m really glad we got at least one and I’m proud for BT for getting the PK.” Elkins said.
