GENESEE TWP. — Owosso didn’t advance any players to the boys tennis state finals Thursday at the Division 3 regional tournament at Flint Kearsley.
Two Owosso doubles teams won their first matches before bowing out in the second round. Jay Tuttle and Kody Rees won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Petoskey’s Landon Brantly and Jasyon Lagrou. Harrison Ketchum and Carter Line won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles before falling 6-2, 6-2 to Mt. Pleasant’s Iris Swang and Mason Slusher.
Owosso singles players Wyatt Leland, Drew Mofield and Jenna Weber all lost in straight sets. Wes Lavigne fell in three sets to Mt. Pleasant’s Adam Wegner, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
The doubles teams of Anna Salisbury and Addie Kregger and Rory Grinnell and Everett McVay also lost in straight sets.
Three area teams
compete at Portland
PORTLAND — Wins were hard to come by Thursday at the tough Division 4 tennis regional at Portland for Ovid-Elsie, Corunna and Durand.
Caleb Stahr of Corunna won his first-round match at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-0 over Ovid-Elsie’s Eian Bushard, then lost 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.
Corunna’s Jack Belmer beat Chris Kemler of Williamston 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. He lost in straight sets in the next match.
