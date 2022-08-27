CORUNNA — The Corunna Cavaliers christened the new turf field at Nick Annese Stadium in the best possible fashion Friday night: with a win. Corunna overwhelmed Fowlerville 36-13, thanks in part to junior twins Tarick and Wyatt Bower, who both had excellent nights.
It was a packed house at Nick Annese and the partisan fans were made their presence felt, but all their cheering and the Cavs’ large margin of victory didn’t take Corunna coach Steve Herrick out of teacher mode.
He felt his Cavaliers made some costly errors, including a fumble at the goal line and 13 penalties totalling 88 yards. Still, it was a good win, he said.
“We made a ton of mistakes but we came out and just hit people,” Herrick said. “That’s what we wanted to do, to hit and be physical. We pride ourselves on being a physical team and we ran the ball up the middle and once we established that, they kind of brought them in and that left the edges open.”
Tarick Bower established himself as a do-everything threat, scoring three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — and chalking up 174 combined yards on offense. As if that weren’t enough, he added two interceptions.
His first in the first quarter interception set up his (and the Cavs’) first touchdown — a 6-yard touchdown grab on a shovel pass from his brother.
Payton Brown’s extra point was good with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
Not long thereafter, Corunna cashed in for two points on a safety after their defense forced a punt attempt deep in enemy territory, and the ensuing snap sailed over the Gladiators’ punter’s head.
The Cavaliers led 9-0 after one quarter, 15-0 by halftime, thanks to a 13-yard Tarick Bower run, and 29-6 by the end of the third, following TDs from Parker Isham and Bower one last time.
A 31-yard score from Bryce Edington finished putting things out of reach for Fowlerville with 4:03 left in the fourth, but the Gladiators did manage one more highlight in the form of a 92-yard kickoff return to the house.
By the end of the night Corunna had outgained Fowlerville in total yardage, 407-115.
Wyatt Bower completed 9 of 13 passes for 113 yards and one TD. He also rushed for 41 yards on seven totes. Bryce Edington had 72 yards rushing and the one TD while Xavier Anderson rushed for 66 yards on 10 carries.
Collin Thompson led the defensive charge with eight tackles for the Cavaliers.
Senior center Jake Nichols said the Cavaliers controlled the line of scrimmage and it led to a rushing advantage of 287 yards to just 19 for the Gladiators.
“We’ve been practicing our five first plays (of the game) since all last week and basically perfecting those,” Nichols said. “And after those, we just went on and from there. At the start, we were hitting and they didn’t like it very much.”
Tarick Bower praised the new turf field.
“The new field, we got to practice on it Thursday and we were feeling great. We came out here tonight and we were doing what we do. I feel on this field, I’m faster and I’m more agile,” he said
Corunna, coming off a 7-5 season, will do battle with Pinckney next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.