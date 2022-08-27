CORUNNA — The Corunna Cavaliers christened the new turf field at Nick Annese Stadium in the best possible fashion Friday night: with a win. Corunna overwhelmed Fowlerville 36-13, thanks in part to junior twins Tarick and Wyatt Bower, who both had excellent nights.

It was a packed house at Nick Annese and the partisan fans were made their presence felt, but all their cheering and the Cavs’ large margin of victory didn’t take Corunna coach Steve Herrick out of teacher mode.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.