CORUNNA — Owosso beat Corunna by 23 strokes Thursday at Corunna Hills, despite a medalist round of 50 by Cavalier Danielle French.
Grace Basso’s 52 and Jillian Bagwell’s 53 led the way for the Trojans as the team recorded a season low total of 221.
Ellie Feldpausch, Kylie Lewis and Elizabeth Tolrud all shot 58 to round out the scoring for Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.