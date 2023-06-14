UNIVERSITY CENTER — Laingsburg softball is two wins away from its first state title in 45 years.
The Wolfpack advanced to the state semifinals Tuesday after topping Cass City 8-6 on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.
The Red Hawks staggered the Laingsburg early with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, but the Wolfpack was able to recover from the early 4-0 deficit thanks to strong counter punches in key moments.
Laingsburg (36-6) scored twice in the third inning, three times in the fourth and three more times in the sixth to finally put away the Red Hawks and earn a berth in Friday’s 5:30 p.m. state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.
There, the Wolfpack will play the winner of today’s quarterfinal between No. 2-ranked Algonac (29-2) vs. state honorable mention Ottawa Lake Whiteford (35-4).
Laingsburg head coach Jeff Cheadle had to steady himself with a deep breath after Tuesday’s come-from-behind victory.
He and his team felt like they had just survived a war, and he knows that Friday’s state semifinal will be more of the same.
But that lies in the future. For now, Cheadle and his charges can bask in the glow of their immediate accomplishment.
“I’m proud because (Cass City) outhit us and we just kept fighting and fighting and fighting,” Cheadle said. “We don’t give up and we fight until the last out. I’ll tell you, I’m very, very proud of these girls man.”
Cass City totaled 13 hits in the game while Laingsburg had just six, but the Wolfpack’s patient approach allowed them to take advantage of nine walks and two errors as the team pieced together its scoring runs.
Addyson Buchin went the distance in the circle for the Wolfpack, and seemed to get more confident the longer the game went on. The sophomore righthander struck out four and walked one while permitting six earned runs.
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg’s lead-off hitter, got on base four times with two hits and two walks. She scored three times
“She (Bila) is the one that gets it started all the time,” Cheadle said. “She can do it, get on, and she makes our offense go.”
Haley Konieczny lined a run-scoring single in the third for Laingsburg. She also drew three walks in the game while Savanna Stirm poked one hit and drew two walks.
At the plate, Buchin drove in three runs, including a key run-scoring single in the sixth to the opposite field in right that gave Laingsburg a 6-5 lead. It scored Bila, who had singled to left then advanced from first to third on a wild pitch.
“In the bottom of the sixth, we knew we needed to score and hold them in the seventh,” Bila said. “I had a good feeling when I got up to plate. I had to let the nerves go and I put the ball in play and that’s just all I can do.”
Laingsburg tacked on two more runs in the inning as Makenna Johnston scored on a wild pitch and Harper Strouse drove in a run the hard way — via hit-by-pitch.
Laingsburg lead 8-5 going into the top of the seventh.
Buchin needed just one pitch to get the first out on a Cass City pop up, but Red Hawks Shelby Ignash and Josie Spencer laced back-to-back singles to bring the winning run to the plate.
With two out, pinch hitter Mariah Henne singled to make it an 8-6 game but Buchin struck out the next batter to end the game.
Cass City finished 33-9 for the season. The Red Hawks had captured their first regional title in 30 years Saturday, knocking off defending state champion Millington, 4-3, in the regional semifinals and then downing Shepherd 7-4 in the regional finals.
Ignash and Kayley Salcido each had three hits for Cass City Tuesday. Ignash took the loss in relief. She pitched 22/3 innings and gave up six runs on three hits but walked five while striking out six. Alysa Fritz started and later re-entered on the mound.
Cheadle feels that, whoever his team plays Friday, they’ll approach the matchup with an underdog mentality.
“We will play Ottawa Lake Whiteford or Algonac and both teams are very good with very good pitchers,” Cheadle said. “The way I look at it, no one thought Owosso was going to win a state title two years ago. I don’t think anybody is picking us. And that’s OK. Because this is what we do. That team (Cass City) totally outhit us but we just kept fighting.”
