CASS CITY — Michael Fernal had 15 points to pace Cass City past New Lothrop 46-36 Wednesday.
Drew Kohlmann scored 10 points for the Hornets, with Cannon Cromwell adding seven.
Cass City (4-8) closed with a 16-11 fourth-quarter scoring advantage. Carter Patrick added 13 points for the Redhawks.
New Lothrop scoring: Drew Kohlmann 4 0-0 10, Cannon Cromwell 3 0-0 7, Matt Kieffer 3 0-0 6, Trevor Eustace 3 0-0 6, Joe Bitterman 1 0-0 3, Jaden Curry 1 0-0 2, Jordan Belmar 1 0-0 2.
New Standard 56, Morrice 45
FLINT — Owen Doerner scored 14 points with three assists, but Morrice fell 56-45 to Flint New Standard Academy Wednesday.
Morrice (5-5) got 19 rebounds from Jonah Mosher. Adding eight points apiece were Josh Wood and Todd Nanasy.
New Standard improved to 3-6 overall.
Morrice scoring: Josh Wood 2 3-3 8, Caleb Rivers 0 4-6 4, Jonah Mosher 1 3-6 5, Drew McGowan 1 0-0 2, Owen Doerner 5 3-6 14, Todd Nanasy 3 0-0 8, Brett McGowan 1 2-2 4.
